Miami Grill Announces Annual Collectible Cup Launch & Wynwood Mural Fest Sponsorship

Boca Raton, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Miami Grill , a Florida icon for more than 30 years, today announced the release of its annual collectible cup series. Each year, it’s tradition for the beloved Florida brand to release a unique collectible cup. This year’s release is particularly community-driven and is part of the brand’s sponsorship of the Wynwood Mural Fest. In support of the festival and the local arts community, Miami Grill commissioned four exclusive designs by select Wynwood Mural Fest artists for the 2021 limited-edition cups.

Director of Marketing Jackie Maceda said the sponsorship was a natural fit for the Miami brand, which also supplied the food during the mural painting sessions. “We’ve always looked to represent Miami as authentically as possible,” said Maceda. “The art community in Wynwood is exactly that—diverse, world-class and inspired—just like Miami. What better way to support this community than by bringing some well-deserved attention to it?”

The four local artists commissioned for this project were CHNK, Freaky Kiss, Golden 305 and Quake. These South Florida natives each feature a unique style and individualized approach to the creative process. To view the cup designs and learn more about the artists, please visit mymiamigrill.com/wynwood .

Ms. Maceda went on to say that the sponsorship was as much about the South Florida community itself as it was about the art. “Miami is a place like no other, and the Wynwood Mural Fest does a fantastic job of representing it,” said Maceda. “We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of such an incredible event for our community.”

The 2021 collectible cups are now available at all Miami Grill locations for $2.99. Guests will also be able to upgrade their Meal Deals for $2.99 to receive larger fries and the collectible cup. Once purchased, guests can return to any Miami Grill with their collectible cup for 99¢ refills.

To further promote the release and celebrate the arts community, Miami Grill will be giving away two sets of the cups signed by the four Wynwood artists.

About Miami Grill

Headquartered in Boca Raton, FL, Miami Grill ® is the hottest fast-casual concept to hit the market. Developed by the owners of Miami Subs, Miami Subs Capital Partners 1, Inc. and key equity partner, Armando Christian “Pitbull” Pérez, South Florida based Miami Grill embodies the vibe of a rich, lively city and serves a menu as diverse as the city itself. For franchising or more information, visit Miami Grill .

About Wynwood Mural Fest

Wynwood Mural Fest celebrates street art, graffiti, and independent culture in Maimi’s Wynwood Art District during Art Basel Week and beyond. Festival organizers, artists, and partners unite each fall to foster a stronger creative community and energize the neighborhood through large scale urban art collaborations. For more information, please follow us on Twitter @WynwoodMural or Facebook and Instagram @WynwoodMuralFest #WynwoodMuralFest.

