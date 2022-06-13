Mia Cucina Pasta recipe: Black pepper linguini with fresh tomato sauce

Jodi Borello's paternal grandfather, Emelio DeFilippo, always put black pepper on his pasta, so to pay homage, her line of handmade, gourmet Mia Cucina pasta includes a black pepper linguini.

It pairs perfectly with this fresh tomato sauce, which she says is one of her favorites for summer cooking. "It's very simple and easy."

BLACK PEPPER PASTA WITH FRESH TOMATO SAUCE

PG tested

2 tablespoons olive oil

4-6 cloves of garlic finely chopped (you can never use too much )

1/2 onion, finely chopped

2-3 large fresh tomatoes, diced (any variety)

12-ounce package Mia Cucina black pepper linguini

Grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Bring 4 quarts of salted water to a boil.

In medium saute pan, heat olive oil until shimmering. Add garlic and onions and fry until soft and translucent.

Add the diced tomatoes. Cook for approximately 8 minutes or until tomatoes are soft.

While tomatoes are cooking, prepare pasta according to package directions (approximately 2-3 minutes), then drain, reserving about 1 cup of water.

Place hot, drained pasta in a large serving bowl. Add about 1/4 to 1/2 cup of water to sauce in pan and cook for a few minutes to combine. (The starchy, salty water will help the sauce thicken and help it bind to the pasta.)

Pour sauce over the pasta, and sprinkle with grated Parmesan. Serve immediately.

Serves 2-3.

— Jodi Borello, Mia Cucina Pasta