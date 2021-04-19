Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) MFP Deli and Catering (My Friend’s Place) introduces a website redesign amid many brand upgrades. “As we introduce MFP to a new generation of consumers,” says President and CEO Sergio Valentin, “the new and improved website is an exciting addition to our 40-year-old brand.”

MFP’s website enhances the customer interaction, making it easy for MFP Deli and Catering Introduces New Websiteconsumers to find their nearest store, order online, schedule and place catering orders, sign up for the MFP loyalty program, and stay connected through social media. Standing behind MFP’s healthy lifestyle pledge, consumers can easily navigate and match nutritional content to their personalized dietary needs.

MFP promises to be a brand to watch as the company looks to expand franchise locations in the coming year. “With the website upgrade and new logo,” states Valentin, “2021 is a year to keep an eye on MFP Deli and Catering.”

About MFP Deli and Catering

The first MFP Deli and Catering location was opened in Sandy Springs, Georgia over 40 years ago. Recognizing the area’s need for a restaurant that would provide fast, healthy meals, the brand began with a simple menu of homemade Egg, Chicken and Tuna Salads, though the menu has evolved vastly over the years. By 1990, the concept had grown in the number of stores throughout the metro Atlanta area and based on the success of the concept and the desire to maintain a high level of service, the company turned to franchising.

For more information on My Friend’s Place Deli and franchising, contact Reggie Coachman at (832) 387-7691 or reggie.coachman@myfriendsplacedeli.com . Visit the website at www.myfriendsplacedeli.com .

The post MFP Deli and Catering Introduces New Website first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.