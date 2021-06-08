mezeh mediterranean grill announces 29th grand opening in chesapeake, va

chesapeake, va ( RestaurantNews.com ) mezeh chesapeake will be opening its doors for the first time friday, june 11th! this will be mezeh’s second location in coastal virginia – 100 coastal way, suite 106, chesapeake, va 23320. mezeh suffolk, our third location in the hampton area, will be opening shortly behind chesapeake. hampton residents are invited to join mezeh’s grand opening celebration!

there are tons of awesome grand opening deals for fans to enjoy at the celebration. sign up at the link below to get the best experience!

grand opening deals:

on opening day – FREE bowl with the purchase of a drink

on opening day – $10 mezeh credit unlocked at checkout [must sign up)

saturday – thursday – $5 bowl with the purchase of a drink

mezeh mediterranean grill, founded in 2012, has over 25 locations across maryland, washington d.c., virginia and north carolina, and is growing rapidly along the east coast.

with fantastic customer service, gorgeous interiors and over 60 recipes to choose from, mezeh offers the ultimate modern take on a classic ‘mezze’ dining experience.

we crave vibrant flavors, we work with passion and we are uncompromising in the quality of our ingredients. if our values are simple, our food is simpler – no hormones, no preservatives and no additives. all 60 of mezeh’s recipes are made in-house from scratch every single day, using only 1000/o extra virgin olive oil and halal protein.

the create-your-own bowl, with unlimited toppings, is mezeh’s most popular menu option. some favorite recipes are: chicken shawarma, falafel, turkish salad, lebanese tabbouleh, israeli couscous, spicy feta, greek beet dip, tzatziki and harissa sauce. with 60+ menu items, mezeh invites you to come create your ultimate mediterranean masterpiece.

to top it off, mezeh has a wide range of catering options including large and small buffet­ style spreads, dip platters, wrap boxes, salads, and a la carte items, which can all be found on mezehmarketplace.com

come celebrate mezeh’s grand opening with us and enjoy some seriously good food and deals. you don’t want to miss this!

Sign up for the grand opening here: https://mezeh.com/sign-up-for-an-invite-to-our-grand-opening-in-chesapeake-va/

restaurant name: mezeh mediterranean grill website: https://mezeh.com .

media contact: hayley@mezeh.net

follow us: instagram @mezeh_grill, facebook @mezehgrill, twitter @mezehgrill

