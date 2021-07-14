Meyda Lighting Creates Custom Lighting For Johnny’s Lunch and Other Restaurants Throughout the Nation

Yorkville, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) To fulfill the needs of the iconic Johnny’s Lunch restaurant in Jamestown, New York, Meyda Lighting was called on as a reliable supplier of custom stained glass pendants. Meyda has produced and supplied custom decorative lighting to the restaurant and hospitality industry for more than 45 years.

Founded in 1936, the Iconic ‘Johnny’s Lunch’ Jamestown restaurant was opened by Dianne Calamunci’s parents. Dianne and her husband Gust, who have been married for 57 years, took over the restaurant in the 1970’s and kept it running smoothly ever since. They keep it simple, serving Texas Hots, hamburgers and homemade milkshakes made with real ice cream, as well as rice pudding. Dianne works out front and Gust is in the back doing food prep and dishes.

In a huge crock-pot in the kitchen Dianne reveals forty gallons of Texas Hots Sauce. They have to whip up that amount every other day to keep up with the demand. She says “people buy it for their picnics and their graduation parties.” There are probably many reasons that ‘Johnny’s Lunch’ has survived 83 years, but Dianne points to something her father taught her– “always be fair to the customer.” Johnny’s Lunch is at 966 Fairmount Avenue, Jamestown, NY There’s more info at their website, http://www.johnnyslunch.com .

See the attached photo of the highly sought-after JOHNNY’S LUNCH stained glass pendant featuring the restaurant name and logo. For more info on this pendant or a custom lighting fixture of your choice, contact Meyda at 1.800.222.4009 or email the firm at sales@meyda.com . Please visit www.meyda.com .

About Meyda Lighting

Meyda Lighting is a Meyda Tiffany Company and a leading manufacturer and designer of custom and decorative lighting and supplier of Tiffany art glass lamps, fixtures and windows. Founded in 1974, Meyda’s roots date back to the early 1900s supplying Tiffany Studios with original lighting products, including the original Coca-Cola stained glass fixtures.

Meyda Lighting, a Meyda Tiffany Company, is headquartered at 55 Oriskany Boulevard in Yorkville, New York. For more information, Tel. 1.800.222.4009. Website: www.meyda.com . Email: sales@meyda.com .

