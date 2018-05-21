Mexique closes; Carlos Gaytan promises to return

“It’s very delicate; I don’t want to interfere,” said a somber Carlos Gaytan by phone. “It’s out of my hands.”

Mexique, the Mexican-French hybrid restaurant in West Town, at which Gaytan earned a Michelin star (in 2013), abruptly closed over the weekend. The restaurant is owned by Gaytan’s ex-wife, Iliamar.

“I don’t know what her plans are,” he said. “It’s my ex-wife’s decision. But I’m not there anymore.”

It’s a sad and sudden ending for one of Chicago’s most creative dining concepts, but Gaytan vows to return.

“I’m excited to look for another location and continue, hopefully, very soon,” he said. “Maybe late this year or early next year.”

In the meantime, Gaytan said he’ll focus on Ha, his restaurant in the Hotel Xcaret Mexico in the Riveria Maya. In addition, he’s planning a series of pop-up parties in town. “People can follow me on Instagram to get details,” he said.

“I’m sorry I can’t say all I want to say,” Gaytan said. “But I’m very grateful to my customers, who supported me for 10 years. My soul and my heart were in that place.”

