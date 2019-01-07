Mexican cuisine with an Instant Pot

Several years ago, I wrote the “Mexican Slow Cooker,” an ode to the joy of slow. So when I was approached to write the “Essential Mexican Instant Pot,” I got the big question out the way immediately. “Can we call this book Speedy Gonzalez, after the Looney Tunes mouse?” I asked my agent, hopefully. (No.)

The allure of the Instant Pot is immediate, starting with the name. We chefs always feel the need for speed, but I have kind of a thing about pressurized cooking, which has to do with a messy dulce de leche incident many years ago that doesn’t bear repeating. Plus, you know. Gadgets.

The Instant Pot (the generic term is multicooker) is no gadget. It’s a multitasking overachiever — basically, a plug-in pressure cooker with a cooking timer and warm cycle, but better. You can brown in it, sauté, simmer, reduce a sauce, steam broccoli or bao, cook rice or make yogurt. It can even replace your treasured slow cooker. Preset cooking buttons take the guesswork out of timing but can be overridden. It’s a kind of mini-kitchen that not only cooks but turns itself off and keeps the food warm until you’re ready. You could, quite comfortably, take care of most home cooking needs with this one appliance. And have time for an afternoon nap.

But I’m old school. Traditional Mexican food demands attention, and love, and usually lots of time: soaking, grinding, toasting, peeling, slow-cooking, frying, reducing, constructing those layers of flavor. Could my recipes be adapted to work successfully in this most millennial of appliances, the Instant Pot?

In a word: si.

The stars of Mexican cooking are slow-cooked braises and stews, which form the basis for many other dishes, from tacos to tamales to burritos. The Instant Pot dramatically speeds up the cooking process for tough-but-tasty meats and beans, compressing what used to take hours of conventional cooking time into delicious results in less than an hour. Soups and broths are finished in a snap. It takes the guesswork out of tamales, (is the water gone?) and cuts the cooking time in half. Essential Mexican salsas come together in several minutes. Flan emerges creamy and perfect. Best of all, once the Instant Pot is rolling, you don’t have to babysit it, and you can turn your attention to other things, like making tortillas or a quick, fresh salsa.

After literally hundreds of uses, my Instant Pot has earned my trust and a full-time place on my kitchen counter, right alongside my plancha and iron pans and blender.

How “instant” is it? The unit takes time to come up to pressure — sometimes as long as 20 minutes — and releasing pressure takes a few minutes more. Also, as I point out below, food cooked with the Instant Pot pressure cycle tastes better after a 15- to 30-minute rest. Sauté, however, is quick and efficient. Charring vegetables for salsa, frying salsas or beans and reducing sauces can be done in the pot, but some steps will be faster on a conventional stovetop.

Of course, you still have to add that unlisted ingredient that makes all great food great: love.

Learning to love your Instant Pot

Read the manual. Read your manual to familiarize yourself with the assembly, function keys, indicator lights, lid operation and steam release handle operation of your particular model. Put it together and take it apart a few times so you are confident handling the parts, especially setting and locking the lid, and moving the steam release.

Cook safely. Read all safety instructions and follow them. The Instant Pot builds pressure at high temperature, so knowing how to safely release the hot steam and remove the lid is essential. The contents will also be extremely hot.

Try it out. Choose a few simple recipes and put it through its paces.

Keep it clean. Thoroughly clean your Instant Pot after each use.

Pot thoughts: Chef Schneider’s hacks & tips

It’s called the Instant Pot, not the Magic Pot. You get out of it what you put into it. Quality food always takes good ingredients, time and attention.

Most recipes can be made from start to finish in the Instant Pot, especially if you have extra inserts. (I have two Instant Pots, which I often use at the same time.)

Read the recipe all the way through. Before you start cooking, have all ingredients prepped and ready. Follow recipe directions carefully.

Great ingredients = great food. Always use the best, most flavorful and freshest ingredients. Everything you put in the insert, including the cooking liquid, needs to be well-seasoned and flavorful.

Pre-season meats. Sprinkle lightly with salt and refrigerate for a few hours or overnight before cooking. This step improves the finished flavor.

Pre-soak beans. Pre-soaked beans will always be soft and creamy, and cook more quickly. Of course you can cook beans without soaking, but the time may vary dramatically, depending on how long they have been stored.

Rinse your rice. Unrinsed rice will be gummy. Follow cooking directions and times exactly.

The Instant Pot Cooks “wet.” Flavors become diluted with too much liquid. Except when making soups, use as little liquid as possible to cook, which intensifies the flavor in the Instant Pot. Bear in mind that some ingredients (like tomatoes and chicken) will add natural moisture as they cook.

Build flavor right in the insert. Professional cooks create flavor by utilizing every scrap and bit of browned crust and pan juices. Many of my recipes begin right in the insert, with browning meat for soups and stews, or cooking a flavorful sauce base using the Sauté function and building from there.

Steps build flavor. Mexican food seems simple, but layers of technique are what coax out maximum flavor. Multiple steps (such as soaking, pureeing and frying a salsa) are typical of Mexican recipes, and build traditional savor with every step. Don’t skip them!

Less is more. Intensify the flavor of cooking juices and sauces by simmering them down right in the insert. Cooking juices can be thickened to make a “pan sauce” by adding a little cornstarch (mixed with a liquid) added for the last couple of minutes of simmering.

Some like it hot, maybe. The heat from chilies tends to “travel” and intensify as the recipe cooks. Always remember that the heat of chilies can vary greatly. Aim for “medium” heat, and if you like spicier food, have a hot sauce on the table.

Let food rest after cooking. Don’t serve as soon as the timer goes off. It might be the pressure aspect of the Instant Pot, but I found that the flavor of everything I made improved when the food was allowed to ‘rest’ — or perhaps, decompress — for a short time before serving, at least 15 minutes and preferably 30 minutes to an hour. Seasoning corrected itself, spice flavors reappeared, and meats were juicier and more succulent. Stews, soups and guisados will taste even better the next day!

Season “al gusto.” After the food is cooked to your liking and rested for at least 15 minutes, be sure to give it one last taste before serving. Does it need a pinch of salt? A squeeze of lime? Make it taste great — “al gusto”!

Finish with freshness. Add a little fresh garnish just before it is served: a fresh salsa, diced onions and chopped cilantro are common touches. Tacos perk up with a grating of salty cotixa cheese, while stews and soups might benefit from a dash of cooling creaminess in the form of Mexican crema. Use the short Instant Pot cooking and resting time to make a delicious, fresh salsa or garnish. I always have homemade hot sauce on the table as well.

Beer-Braised Chipotle Beef With Vegetables

Any stew with beef, beer, chilies and bacon is bound to be a hit. Here, chipotles in adobo lend their smoky heat to a stew chock-full of seasonal vegetables. The fresh epazote adds an authentic Mexican flavor. The recipe uses only half a can of beer, so you’ll just have to drink the other half.

Serves 4 to 6

2 Roma tomatoes, cored and roughly chopped

1 tomatillo, husked and roughly chopped

3 garlic cloves, peeled

2 chipotle chilies in adobo sauce

2 slices bacon, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 small white or yellow onion, thinly sliced

1 tablespoon fresh lard or vegetable oil

2 1/2 pounds boneless beef chuck roast, trimmed of fat and cut into 2-inch cubes

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

6 fresh epazote leaves, shredded, or 1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

3/4 cup dark beer, such as Negra Modelo

3/4 cup beef broth

1 1/2 pounds potatoes, sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts, and/or carrots, cut into 2-inch pieces

For serving:

Pico de Gallo

Grated cotija cheese

Diced red onion or thinly sliced green onions, green parts only

Diced avocado

Chopped fresh cilantro

Warmed tortillas

In a blender, combine the tomatoes, tomatillo, garlic and chipotles. Blend until smooth, scraping down the blender as needed. Set aside.

Press Sauté-high on the Instant Pot and add the bacon. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes, until the fat is rendered. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5 minutes, until the onion is translucent. Transfer the bacon-onion mixture to a small plate.

Add the lard to the Instant Pot. Working in batches, add the beef in a single layer and cook until well browned on all sides, about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a large plate. When all the beef has been browned, season with the salt, pepper and oregano. Press Cancel. Wearing heat-resistant mitts, lift out the inner pot from the Instant Pot housing, then pour off and discard the fat. Return the inner pot to the housing.

Press Sauté-normal/medium on the Instant Pot. Pour in the tomato-chipotle puree and cook, stirring occasionally and scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pot, for about 3 minutes, until thickened. Return the bacon-onion mixture and the beef to the pot. Add the epazote, beer and broth and stir to combine.

Secure the lid and set the Pressure Release to Sealing. Press Meat/Stew, then set the cooking time for 25 minutes.

When the cooking program is complete, press Cancel. Perform a quick pressure release by moving the Pressure Release to Venting. Open the pot, then use a slotted spoon to transfer the beef to a bowl. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm. Using a spoon, skim off and discard the fat on the surface of the cooking liquid.

Press Sauté-high on the Instant Pot. Add the vegetables and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 15 minutes, until a knife inserted into the vegetables meets no resistance and the cooking liquid is slightly thickened.

Return the meat and any accumulated juices to the pot and stir to combine. Cook for about 1 minute, then press Cancel. Taste and adjust the seasoning with salt and pepper if needed. Serve the stew with the pico de gallo, cotija cheese, diced onion, avocado, cilantro and tortillas on the side.

Chicken-Tortilla Soup

This classic recipe is Mexican home cooking at its best, and the perfect place to showcase a flavorful chicken broth. Serve in big bowls with lime wedges on the side.

Serves 2 to 4

2 guajillo chilies, stemmed, seeded and torn into pieces

1 cup boiling water

2 Roma tomatoes

2 tomatillos, husked and roughly chopped

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1/2 large white onion, finely diced (about 3/4 cup), plus 1/4 cup diced white onion for serving

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 small carrot, peeled and cut into matchsticks or small dice

1/2 Anaheim chili, seeded and diced (about 1/4 cup)

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

6 cups chicken broth

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 cups toasted corn tortilla strips or tortilla chips, broken into bite-size pieces

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese

1 ripe avocado, halved, pitted, peeled and diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves

4 lime wedges

Place the chili pieces in a blender and pour in the boiling water. Let soak for 10 minutes, until the chilies are softened, then drain off and discard the water.

Cut 1 tomato into quarters and scoop out and discard the core and seeds. Roughly chop the quarters and add to the blender. Core, seed and finely dice the second tomato and set aside.

Add the tomatillos, garlic and 1/2 cup of the finely diced onion and blend until very smooth, scraping down the blender as needed. Do not add any water.

Press Sauté-high on the Instant Pot and heat the oil. Add the diced tomato, the remaining finely diced onion, the carrot and the Anaheim chili and sauté for about 1 minute, until beginning to soften. Add the chile puree and cook, stirring, until the mixture is quite dry and beginning to stick to the pot. Press Cancel. Add the chicken, broth and salt. Secure the lid and set the Pressure Release to Sealing. Press Soup, then set the cooking time for 20 minutes.

When the cooking program is complete, press Cancel. Perform a quick pressure release by moving the Pressure Release to Venting. Open the pot, then transfer the chicken to a plate. Using two forks, shred the chicken into bite-size pieces. Divide the chicken evenly among heated bowls. Top each portion with the tortilla strips, cheese and diced onion, then ladle the hot broth over the top. Garnish with the avocado and cilantro and serve right away, with the lime wedges.

Flan

Flan can be tricky to make in a conventional oven, but the Instant Pot cooks it perfectly — and fast. My recipe contains a bit of cream cheese for extra smoothness and richness, and it makes its own sauce as it sits in the refrigerator. I like the drama of serving one large flan on a platter, surrounded by fresh berries.

Serves 6 to 8

1/2 cup sugar

5 large eggs

One 12-ounce can evaporated milk

One 14-ounce can sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup cream cheese, at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

Fresh berries for serving

Whipped cream for serving (optional)

Grease a 7-inch round cake pan with vegetable oil.

Add the sugar to a small saucepan, then set pan over medium-low heat. Cook the sugar, stirring occasionally with a silicone spatula once it begins to melt, until dark golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Very carefully pour the caramel into the prepared pan and, using heat-resistant mitts, swirl the pan to evenly coat the bottom.

In a blender, combine the eggs, both condensed milks, cream cheese, vanilla and salt. Blend until very smooth, then let stand for 5 minutes. Using a spoon, skim off and discard any foam on the surface. Pour the mixture into the caramel-lined cake pan and cover with aluminum foil.

Pour 2 cups water into the Instant Pot. Place the covered pan on a long-handled wire rack. Holding the handles of the rack, lower it into the pot.

Secure the lid and set the Pressure Release to Sealing. Press Pressure Cook, then set the cooking time for 15 minutes.

When the cooking program is complete, press Cancel. Perform a quick pressure release by moving the Pressure Release to Venting. Open the pot and, wearing heat-resistant mitts, grab the handles of the rack and lift it out of the pot. Carefully remove the foil from the pan; the center of the flan will still be a little jiggly.

