Mexican and European pastries at a new Logan Square bakery, plus other restaurant news

When Marisol Espinoza was attending The French Pastry School after high school, she and her sister, Lizette, were already planning to open a pastry business once the former graduated. After Marisol’s stints at spots around town (OneSixtyBlue, Bleeding Heart Bakery, Tre Soldi and Amy’s Candy Bar), the Espinoza sisters in July opened Pan Artesenal Bakery in Logan Square, where Marisol flexes her baking muscles through European and traditional Mexican pastries.

The two sisters started with a small commercial kitchen at their home in Logan Square two years ago, but as orders kept piling up, they decided it was time to lease a space and open a storefront.

“That was the plan since the beginning,” said Lizette, who is the bakery’s business administrator. “Our goal was always to open up a bakery.”

The bakery is truly a family endeavor. The two sisters’ father and uncle did all the construction for the shop, Marisol developed the menu and Lizette handled the business affairs.

The cafe caters to a wide audience, from people coming in for French caneles to customers seeking Mexican concha. Everything is reasonably priced, Lizette said, which stuns customers who receive their orders made at the hands of a trained pastry chef.

“What’s happening now is that we’re noticing Hispanic people getting to know the European pastries, which a lot of them didn’t know and didn’t taste before,” Lizette said. “And it’s the same for the white people, who love it because it’s not pricey and really good.”

Her favorites from the European lineup include rosemary loaf, tomato basil loaf, beer bread, and one made with Gruyere cheese and Black Forest ham. Don’t miss out on the corn muffins, she said, which are made from fresh corn daily. As for Mexican favorites, Lizette loves the bread with cactus, corn and cheese and the pan de rancho, a semisweet bread eaten in small towns in Mexico based on a recipe from the 1900s. Vegan concha is also available.

To pair with the bread, the cafe serves a tres leches iced coffee, but Lizette is most excited to start serving hot chocolate made from Moctezuma Chocolate, imported from Michoacan, Mexico. She believes Pan Artesenal Bakery is the first cafe to serve the chocolate in the United States.

Lizette said she’s been encouraged by the enthusiasm the cafe has received from its Logan Square neighbors and that the employees they’ve hired have already begun to feel like family.

“I feel happy,” Lizette said. “It’s going great, actually, better than we thought.”

3724 W. Fullerton Ave., 312-286-5265, facebook.com/PanArtesanalBAKERY

OTHER OPENINGS:

GOOSE ISLAND — Motel Bar is reopening with shareable plates, street tacos and “power bowls,” like short rib with pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, chipotle salsa and cotija cheese. New additions also include TV dinner-inspired specials, like Monday meatloaf, Tuesday chicken pot pie, Wednesday Salisbury steak, Thursday beef and Friday fish fry. 600 W. Chicago Ave., motelbarchi.com

THE LOOP — In a “food programming” shakeup, Revival Food Hall is getting a sushi spot, Tomi, powered by Suzumo, a sushi robot. This project comes from Yuzu Sushi and Robata Grill’s former director of operations Trisha Bun and former executive izakaya chef Pamela Decker. Expect sushi rolls made with colorful Japanese rice, seafood and printed rice paper. 125 S. Clark St., revivalfoodhall.com

RAVENSWOOD — Rojo Gusano has reopened, serving cocktails, ceviche, empanadas, salsas and tortilla chips. Try tacos off the restaurant’s globally inspired menu, like the Korean beef BBQ made with skirt steak, kimchi slaw and cilantro, or the charred butternut squash made with roasted kale and queso fresco. 4217 N. Ravenswood Ave., 773-539-4398, rojogusano.com

STREETERVILLE — The nautical-themed Hampton Social will open its third location Sept. 10. Expect more Instagram-friendly decor, dishes like pizzas, scallop risotto and pan-seared swordfish. Don’t forget to pair your food with frosé and cocktails.164 E. Grand Ave., hamptonsocial.com

FULTON MARKET — The team behind Wasabi in Logan Square is opening Omakase Takeya, a seven-seat, 16-course sushi restaurant dedicated to omakase in the Eomae style, sushi and kaiseki-style and other small dishes. The restaurant group is also opening a ramen-focused shop in North Center named Artisinal Noodle. Omakase Takeya, 819 W. Fulton Market, omakasetakeya.com. Artisinal Noodle, 2207 W. Montrose Ave.

FULTON MARKET — Eleven Eleven is opening in the former Honey’s space with a former Roister sous-chef at the helm, Eater reported. A large-format cocktail and Champagne bar named Next Level will replace the former upstairs bar. 1111 W. Lake St., 312-248-8942, elevenelevenchicago.com

ICYMI:

OLD IRVING PARK — Sabatino's closing after 49 years of serving Chicago families

LOGAN SQUARE — Twain now open, inspired by vintage Midwestern recipes and cookbooks

WICKER PARK — Team behind uber-popular Saved by the Max repurpose space to open Dorian's and record store

RIVER NORTH — Bar Ramone, opening in the former Bottlefork space, will be Lettuce's first wine bar

CLOSINGS:

LOGAN SQUARE — Wasabi has closed its BYOB sushi spot. 2115 N. Milwaukee Ave.

GOLD COAST — Bistrot Zinc has closed after 20 years of service with the owners citing the end of the restaurant’s lease as the reason. 1131 N. State St.

WICKER PARK — Mana Food Bar is closing, and a new concept will replace it, Eater reported.

LAKEVIEW — Moccozy has closed after seven months, Eater reported.

NOBLE SQUARE — Awake Cafe has closed after four years, Eater reported.

