A Message To All Huey Magoo’s Valued Guests From President & CEO Andy Howard

We Are OPEN To Serve Our Neighborhood

Huey Magoo’s Delivery & Take Out Only Available At All Locations

To All Huey Magoo’s Valued Guests:

The safety of our team members and our guests is our highest priority. Each and every one of us in the Huey Magoo’s family takes great pride not only in the quality of our tenders, but also in the health and safety of all of our team members and loved guests. Due to increased concern over the impact of COVID-19, we are temporarily closing our dining room seating at all Huey Magoo’s locations but will still be serving Take Out orders directly from our restaurants and also offering Delivery through our third-party delivery services.

For Take Out, simply call in your phone orders for pick-up at your desired location or order online. Visit www.hueymagoos.com for a list of all locations and contact information. For Delivery, place your order through Uber Eats and DoorDash, offering delivery to Huey Magoo’s customers at participating locations. (Delivery is not available at Loganville, GA, but their pick-up window is now open, and the drive thru is open at our Ocoee, FL location.)

Huey Magoo’s high expectations of sanitary standards are always at the forefront of our minds. We will continue to overly scrutinize and maximize our sanitation practices to ensure the health and safety of our team members and everyone that visits our restaurants to pick up their orders to reduce any potential threat and help stop the spread of COVID-19. We are doing everything we can to ensure our team members are educated and prepared, to ensure their well-being and that of our guests.

We look forward to continuing to feed our neighborhoods the best chicken tenders in America. We will remain vigilant taking the above and beyond steps to protect our team members and our guests throughout this time. We are here for our neighborhoods, and we hope to return to normal business operations and fulfilling all Huey Magoo’s cravings as soon as possible.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we navigate through this challenging time together.

With warm regards,

Andy Howard

President & CEO of Huey Magoo’s Restaurants

www.hueymagoos.com

Media Contact:

Ilene Lieber

Passion PR Consulting

321-277-7812

ilene@passionprconsulting.com