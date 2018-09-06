Mess Hall Market, Orange County’s Newest Food Hall to Open Early 2019 Featuring Best-In-Class, Chef-Driven Concepts

Tustin, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Orange County’s newest food hall, Mess Hall Market will feature a diverse selection of offerings, including Greek street food, lobster rolls, home-style Vietnamese, Mexican-French fusion, and hand-crafted cocktails. The lineup includes acclaimed chefs such as Andrew Gruel of Slapfish, Danny Godinez of Anepalco, and Aaron J. Perez of Vaka Burger.

The chef-driven food and beverage concepts encompassing a multi-purpose 12,000 square-foot space, Mess Hall Market, are on the campus of FLIGHT at Tustin Legacy, a 38-acre creative office campus encompassing nearly one million square feet within the 1,600-acre master-planned community of Tustin Legacy.

“With such a high-caliber group of chefs, there is nothing like Mess Hall Market,” said Parke Miller, Executive Vice President of LPC West, Lincoln’s west coast arm. “We are so excited to present an innovative, modern food hall that will bring incredible and diverse cuisine to the region.”

The secured line-up includes:

Slapfish, the beloved seafood restaurant, alongside brand new concept, by acclaimed Chef Andrew Gruel

Anepalco, a Mexican restaurant by Chef Daniel Godinez, combining traditional Mexican ingredients with French cooking

Chef Godinez will also design and operate the full-service bar, The Bar @ FLIGHT, that will provide wine, beer and hand-crafted cocktails

The Lost Bean an organic coffee, tea & juice shop curated by Bodie Rasmussen. The Lost Bean will also be a full-service cafe

Rasmussen will also open a new-concept, The Little Greek, serving authentic Greek street food

Vaka Burger from Chef Aaron J. Perez, a famed establishment best known for its grass-fed burgers and duck-confit grilled cheese. Vaka Burger rose to prominence after their popular food truck turned into a foodie haven on the eastside of Los Angeles. This will be Vaka's first Orange County location

The Sandwich Society, a well-known foodie-sandwich destination, offering unique sandwiches, fresh salads, and soups. The shop was founded by Mi Ho, a self-proclaimed sandwich aficionado who has built a loyal following among sandwich-lovers.

Laguna Beach-based Another Kind Cafe, will open its second location serving Vietnamese-inspired crossed-cultural cuisine

“Our goal is to make this a truly one of a kind destination: super high-quality food from critically acclaimed chefs served in an absolutely unique setting,” said Miller.

