A mess- and stress-free Thanksgiving: Leave the cooking to these Lehigh Valley restaurants

This Thanksgiving, spend more time with family and less time in the kitchen by handing over the culinary reins to one of the many Lehigh Valley restaurants and catering companies offering turkey, stuffing and other holiday favorites. Here are some suggestions (reservations recommended or required at most restaurants):

Alburtis Tavern: Buffet, with roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, crab imperial-stuffed flounder, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, bread filling, lettuce with bacon dressing and dessert station, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. $23.95; $13.95, ages 4-10. 610-928-0404.

Barnhouse Village, East Allen Township: Family-style meal, with salad and hot bacon dressing, roast turkey, baked ham with pineapple sauce, homemade stuffing, red skinned mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes and dessert buffet, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22. $26.50; $12, ages 6-12; and $6, ages 1-5. 610-837-1234.

The Best Western Lehigh Valley Hotel, Hanover Township, Northampton County: Buffet, with danishes and doughnuts, butternut squash and apple soup, roast turkey with cranberry orange chutney and gravy, roasted top round of beef with horseradish cream and herb garlic beef jus, pan-seared chicken Madeira with wild mushrooms, pumpkin ravioli, smoked salmon, salad and cheese displays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. $33.95; $29.95, age 62 and older; $14.95, ages 4-12. 610-866-5800.

Blue Grillhouse, Bethlehem Township: Thanksgiving features, including shrimp and butternut squash bisque, herb and honey brined turkey, quail and duck stuffed chicken wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, prime filet mignon and pumpkin creme brulee, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 22. Prices vary. 610-691-8400.

Borderline Restaurant, Bethlehem: Buffet, including oven-roasted turkey, baked Virginia ham, oven-baked chicken, sweet corn, Pa. Dutch filling, whipped potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, salad bar and assorted desserts, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. $18.95; $8.95, ages 3-9. 610-419-3715.

Church Street Market, Bethlehem: Pick-up items (serves 5 people), including cheese boards, butternut squash soup, harvest salad, candied yams, mashed potatoes, classic bread stuffing, roasted winter vegetables, cranberry relish and sauteed green beans. Orders must be placed and paid by Nov. 15. Pick-up is 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 21. 610-419-0446.

Clean Roots Vegetarian Cuisine, Quakertown: the “Vobbler,” with tofu “turkey,” vegan stuffing, house cranberry sauce and gravy in a long roll, two sides (sweet potato pie filling and roasted Brussels sprouts with caramelized onions, tempeh “bacon” and maple syrup) and slice of vegan pumpkin pie, $20. Vegan apple, pecan and pumpkin pies also available, $28-$42. Order by Nov. 17. Pick-up is 6:45 p.m. Nov. 21.

Coopersburg Diner: Takeout feast, including roast turkey and ham, soup, salad, homemade rolls, corn, mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie, $19.99 per meal. Order by 2 p.m. Nov. 22. 610-282-1853.

The Dime, Allentown: House-made pies, including apple, pumpkin and pecan, $17.92 plus tax. Orders must be placed and pre-paid by Nov. 16. Pick-up is Nov. 19-21. 484-273-4010.

Florence Italian Grille, Breinigsville: Buffet, with roast turkey, ham, prime rib, shrimp and scallops scampi, chicken Marsala and piccata, salmon with lemon dill sauce, soup, salad and desserts, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. $19.99; $11.99, children under 10. 610-841-4000.

The Hamilton Kitchen & Bar, Allentown: Family-style dinner, with squash bisque, roasted turkey with gravy, maple mustard glazed ham, walnut-sage stuffing, sweet potato casserole, roasted garlic Yukon mashed potatoes, maple pecan streusel and apple cranberry cobbler, noon-6 p.m. $42; free, under 5. 610-433-3535.

Karlton Cafe, Quakertown: Catering pick-up options, including lemon dill roasted salmon, roasted turkey in gravy, roasted beef tenderloin with horseradish, bacon maple braised brussel sprouts, roasted whipped butternut squash, cheesy cauliflower, cornbread and three cheese mac and cheese. Food available in half (6-8 people) and whole (10-16 people) sizes. Prices vary. Order by Nov. 17. Pick-up is 2-4 p.m. Nov. 21. 215-538-8353.

The Meadow of Saucon Valley, Lower Saucon Township: Buffet, with roast turkey, smoked ham with pineapple and brown sugar, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green beans almondine, penne pasta mac and cheese, fresh fruit and homemade desserts, noon-6 p.m. Nov. 22. $22.95; $9.95, ages 5-12. 610-838-2190.

Melt, Center Valley: Family-style dinner, including turkey noodle soup, ham, roasted turkey, Yukon mashed potatoes, Italian sausage and garlic bread stuffing, orange-balsamic cranberry sauce and pumpkin spiced cheesecake, noon-7 p.m. Nov. 22. $45 per person; $20, ages 4-12. 610-798-9000.

Old Mill Family Restaurant, Pen Argyl: Specials, including macaroni and cheese, filling, bacon dressing and cranberry sauce, available for pick-up. Prices vary. 610-863-1918.

Palace Restaurant & Bar, Bethlehem Township: Buffet, with top sirloin of beef, ham, roasted pork loin, roasted turkey, marinated chicken breast, crab cakes, salmon with sweet bourbon sauce, bread stuffing, candied sweet potatoes, salad bar, homemade cakes and pumpkin and caramel ice cream sundaes, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. $18.95; $8.95, age 10 and under. 610-861-0404.

Parkland Restaurant, South Whitehall Township: Buffet, with roast prime rib of beef, baked Virginia ham, roast turkey, roast chicken, broiled whitefish with crab filling, sweet potatoes, corn bread potato filling, garden salad, pasta and fruit salads, pickled beets and assorted desserts, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. $19.95; $11.95, ages 3-11. 610-432-2745.

Red Door Catering at Muhlenberg College, Allentown: Meal package (serves 8-10), highlighted by whole cooked turkey (12-14 pounds), gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied sweet potatoes, cranberry-orange relish and pumpkin or apple crumb pie, $114.99. A la carte baked goods ($4.50-$25.50), including rosemary garlic focaccia bread, triple chocolate ganache cake, gluten-free pumpkin spice cheesecake and vegan apple crumb pie, also available. 484-664-4030.

Sagra Bistro, Hellertown: Traditional Thanksgiving selections, including roast turkey, honey ham or combo entrees with stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean and sweet potato casseroles, broccoli, cranberry sauce and rolls, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 22. $25. Apple crumb, pecan pie and other desserts: $6 each. 484-851-3220.

Shanty on 19th, Allentown: Buffet, with carved turkey, broiled flounder, butternut squash ravioli, roast beef in burgundy gravy, honey-glazed ham, bread filling, mashed potatoes, cranberry relish and assorted desserts, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 22. $26; $12, children; free, ages 2 and under. 610-841-0150.

The Shelby, Lower Macungie Township: Thanksgiving feast, featuring choice of split pea soup or honey nut squash salad, local honey and pineapple-glazed ham, lemon thyme roasted turkey, green bean casserole, corn souffle, stuffing, choice of coconut custard pie or pumpkin roll and more, noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 22. $39.95; free, children under 5. 610-841-0808.

Slopeside Pub and Grill, Lower Towamensing Township: Take-home turkey dinner, with marshmallow candied sweet potatoes, apple French bread stuffing, green bean casserole, glazed carrots and pumpkin cheesecake. $89, dinner for 4-6; $169, dinner for 10-12. Orders must be placed by noon Nov. 19. Pick-up is Nov. 21. 610-824-1557.

29 Cooks, Upper Milford Township: Thanksgiving feast, including roasted sliced turkey and gravy, Pa. Dutch potato filling, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, whole berry cranberry sauce, Martin’s potato rolls and pumpkin pie with brown sugar whipped cream. $150 for for four people, $285 for eight people and $410 for 12 people. Additional dishes available as part of “Thanksgiving Culinary Adventure” menu. Order by midnight Nov. 17. 29cooks.com.

Valley Family Restaurant, Bethlehem: Family-style dinner, featuring turkey, ham, roast beef, soup, salad bar, three sides (corn, broccoli, carrots, green bean casserole, filling, whipped potatoes and candied sweet potatoes), pumpkin pie and beverage, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 22. $16.99; $13.99, children under 12. 610-865-7822.

The View at Morgan Hill, Williams Township: Buffet, with roast turkey, smoked ham, catch of the day, traditional stuffing, smashed potatoes, sweet corn, candied yams and dessert display, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22. $28.95; $12.95, children. 610-923-8480.

