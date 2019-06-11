Meson Sandwiches New Addition, the ‘Knight Sandwich’, Supports UCF’s Athletic Program

With each ‘Knight Sandwich’ sold, the sandwiches and breakfast-all-day restaurant chain will contribute $1 to the college’s athletic program.

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) As part of its undivided support and commitment to academics and sports education, fast-casual restaurant chain Meson Sandwiches is adding a new item to its menu, the ‘Knight Sandwich’, whose sales will benefit the University of Central Florida (UCF) and its athletic program.

The ‘Knight Sandwich’ will debut in Meson Sandwiches’ three Central Florida locations this month and will remain on it thru the end of 2019. The sandwich’s name pays tribute to the knight, the official mascot of The UCF Knights, the university’s highly ranked college football team. For each knight sandwich sold, Meson Sandwiches will donate $1 to UCF for a maximum of $25,000.

“This initiative combines our affection for sports with the solid commitment we have made to the education of our youth,” said company president Felipe Pérez. “Throughout our company’s history we have supported both pillars -education and sports- because they are important foundations to develop disciplined citizens, committed to their community and destined for success.”

The ‘Knight Sandwich’ will be available in three varieties: chicken, turkey, and roast beef on criollo bread (a slightly sweet baguette), topped with cabbage, sautéed onions and peppers, and covered with melted Swiss cheese.

Meson Sandwiches has contributed more than $ 600,000 in the last four years to various programs associated with sports, education, and social causes. These efforts included an initiative in its native Puerto Rico called ‘University Combos’, which raised about $ 150,000 for college scholarships in the island. In Central Florida, as part of its corporate culture of investing in the communities where its restaurants are present, Meson Sandwiches has donated to various educational efforts, including the Lake Nona High School’s jazz band. At the same time, it has been a corporate partner of the Osceola County School District and collaborated with various nonprofit entities.

Recently, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) designated UCF a Hispanic Service Institution. This special designation is granted to universities whose student body is at least 25 percent Latino origin. UCF also ranks sixth in the nation when it comes to bestowing the largest number of bachelors to Hispanic students.

