Meson Sandwiches Launches Safe, Convenient and Easy Drive-In Service

New service allows customers to order, pay and receive their meal without leaving their vehicles.

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Meson Sandwiches, a restaurant chain with locations throughout the Orlando area, established its new Drive-In service to provide its customers a safe, convenient and easy way to receive and pay for their order while remaining in their vehicle. This innovative measure will complement Meson’s other service offerings including traditional drive-thru and its dining room which is closed until further notice.

Upon arrival at the restaurant, customers wanting to take advantage of the new service, will park in one of the spaces reserved for Drive-In, access the menu through a link ( http://mesonsandwiches.com/our-menu/ ), and order by calling the number listed at the parking space. A waiter will bring the necessary equipment for debit or credit card payment and safely deliver the order completely sealed to the vehicle.

“At Meson Sandwiches, we have not stopped adapting to new service modalities. With the Drive-In option, we present our customers a safe and convenient way to order their favorite sandwiches or coffee,” stated Felipe Pérez-Grajales, president of the family-owned restaurant chain. “The Drive-In is a statement of our commitment to provide the highest operating standards and safety, while guaranteeing the restaurant experience guests expect from Meson Sandwiches.”

The company, established in 1972, has also increased internal safety protocols. All employees have their temperatures checked daily and are provided with protective equipment, such as face masks and gloves.

“We’re committed to protecting the health and well-being of our customers and employees. During this new phase we will continue to evaluate the current situation and the response of new protocols for future reopening of dining rooms in our restaurants,” said Pérez-Grajales.

The Drive-In service is available at two of Meson Sandwiches’ Florida locations, Kissimmee (1010 W. Osceola Parkway) and Lee Vista (6622 Eagle Watch Drive). In addition to Drive-In, the company, known for its sandwiches, anytime breakfast and 100% Arabica coffee, continues to serve the community through traditional drive thru, as well as UberEats and DoorDash home delivery apps.

