Meson Sandwiches Launches Food Truck in Support of UCF Athletics

The “Knight Mobile” will sell the “Knight Sandwich” to help raise funds for the school’s athletic department.

Orlando, FL (RestaurantNews.com) Sandwich, breakfast and coffee fast-casual chain Meson Sandwiches is expanding upon its partnership with the University of Central Florida (UCF) to debut a new food truck on August 29, at the university’s Spectrum Stadium in Orlando, during a game between the UCF Knights and the FAMU Rattlers. The “Knight Mobile,” as the food truck is named, was created to help support sales of the “Knight Sandwich.”

The “Knight Sandwich,” which was introduced to the market in May 2019, was created as part of Meson Sandwiches’ fundraising efforts to support UCF Athletics. The sandwich comes in three delicious varieties: chicken, turkey or roast beef with melted Swiss cheese, sautéed peppers and onions.

For every “Knight Sandwich” sold at any of the three Meson’s restaurant locations in the Orlando area (Kissimmee, Lee Vista and the Florida Mall), the eatery pledges to donate $1 to the university’s athletics department. The pledge will now also apply to any “Knight Sandwich” sold at the “Knight Mobile.”

“As a family-owned business, we strive to support the communities in which we operate,” said Felipe Perez, president of Meson Sandwiches. “While we’re proud to offer the ‘Knight Sandwich’ at our three Orlando area locations and through GrubHub, we acknowledge that these locations may not be convenient for everyone. The ‘Knight Mobile’ will help us reach new communities while maximizing our fundraising efforts.”

In addition to making a stop at select UCF football games, the “Knight Mobile” will visit areas in which there are currently no brick and mortar Meson Sandwiches. The food truck will be touring Central Florida until November 30 and additional stops will be announced at a later date.

“We are always looking for fresh and innovative ways in which to grow and reach more Meson fans while wooing new ones,” said Perez. “This food truck accomplishes just that. Patrons in new communities will be able to support the UCF Knights as they try our tasty confections.”

The new Meson Sandwiches food truck will make its appearance at the following UCF home football games, at the school’ Spectrum Stadium, located at 4465 Knights Victory Way, Orlando, FL 32816:

Thursday, August 29

Saturday, September 14

Saturday, September 28

Saturday, October 19

Saturday, November 2

Saturday, November 29

Follow Meson Sandwiches on social networks for more information about their new products and offers.

About Meson Sandwiches

Meson Sandwiches is a family-owned, sandwich, breakfast and coffee fast casual chain established in 1972 and currently has three locations in Central Florida, with four more scheduled to open by 2021. It specializes in all-day breakfast, 100 percent Arabica coffee, and made-from-scratch, pressed sandwiches prepared in both traditional American and Caribbean styles.

For more information, please visit http://mesonsandwiches.com.

Contact:

Maria Isabel Sanquírico

Eleven 11 Communications

mis@eleven11communications.com

813-420-2922