Mesmerize Your Guests with Next-Generation Restaurant Technology (and Get a Free Optical Illusion Spinner)





A new co-branded eBook, now available for complimentary download, speaks to the fact that every restaurant owner and operator wants to incorporate a “wow factor” into their business. They want a “wow factor” when it comes to streamlining operations, reducing costs and increasing revenue and profitability. And they want a “wow factor” when it comes to optimizing the quality of the guest experience.

Now, with the advent of a next-generation point-of-sale (POS) system built for the cloud, restaurants can have the tools to “wow” all day long. With the best of these systems, it becomes possible – and, actually, easy – to optimize operational performance while meeting the ever-rising expectations of a technology-savvy, mobile-engaged population.

It’s no surprise, then, that rather than merely implementing enhancements to their existing POS capabilities, many restaurant owners and operators are deploying entirely new systems. In fact, according to new research conducted by Starfleet Research, nearly one-quarter (24%) of restaurant owners and operators who have not upgraded their core restaurant POS system within the past three years indicate that they plan to do so in the next 12 months.

The benefits of the cloud are a big motivating factor. These oft-cited benefits include elimination of on-site server hardware (and the day-to-day maintenance that goes with it). Also eliminated is the need to continuously update software with the latest features and functionality through manual installations. Now those updates are handled automatically and effortlessly, without the need to purchase and install each new software release.

Another big selling point: With a next-generation cloud solution, it becomes easier to integrate data from different sources and also integrate all of the other technologies a restaurant may require in order to operate as efficiently and effectively as possible. Seamless data integration and technology interoperability are the hallmarks of modern-day restaurant success.

