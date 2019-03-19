MenuTrinfo Renews Partnership with FARE

Food Allergy Research & Education and MenuTrinfo® continue to make food allergy training available to colleges and universities on a large scale.

Fort Collins, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Earlier this year, Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) renewed its partnership with MenuTrinfo® LLC, supporting efforts to provide food allergy training to better prepare college campuses to serve students with food allergies. This marks the fifth year that MenuTrinfo, with financial support from FARE, has provided discounted or free training to colleges and universities across the country.

During each month of the partnership, AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo® LLC is able to pay forward funds from FARE to colleges in order to help promote their shared mission to protect the lives of people living with food allergies. MenuTrinfo® has worked alongside FARE in various partnerships since 2014 which has resulted in training at 100+ colleges to date.

“It is an honor to partner once again with FARE. Together we are delivering training to campuses across the country. At MenuTrinfo® we are thrilled to offer our services with the help of FARE funding with this renewed partnership!” Said Betsy Craig, CEO and Founder of MenuTrinfo®, LLC.

AllerTrainU a course specifically for college campuses and situations unique to that environment, is versatile and appropriate for anyone working directly with those affected by food allergies. From dining directors and campus chefs to resident advisors and disability staff, their courses have trained thousands of individuals who work with students in their new lives on campus. AllerTrain Lite is a course designed for anyone who is faced with handling diners with food allergies. The course covers everything from the basics of food allergies and their symptoms to the proper way to handle food to avoid cross contact and emergency procedures, so the trainee walks out equipped with knowledge of how to handle a food allergy every step of the way. AllerTrainU is an extensive course that covers everything the Lite version offers and dives more in depth into legislation, responsibilities (both schools and students) and allergy mandated laws.

FARE’s funding allows Institutions the ability to take advantage of training on a first-come, first-serve basis in order to train their team. In January 2019, over 25% of the colleges that received training were awarded funds from FARE to offset their expenses. Of the 98,000 students at those 11 colleges, an estimated 18,000 students are living with allergies. FARE stipends allow AllerTrain by MenuTrinfo® to work with colleges to expand their allergy training programs above and beyond what they would normally able to do.

“The training provided to colleges and universities through this partnership will greatly contribute to our efforts to help keep college students with food allergies safe,” said FARE CEO Lisa Gable. “Improving food allergy education in the food service environment and broadening the reach of these training efforts are critically important.”

AllerTrain RA is a course that was developed in partnership with FARE in 2015. This course is focused on resident advisors in housing on campus that can be licensed to colleges on an annual basis with an unlimited number of uses. FARE funding is also extended to this course for colleges who request it for their housing team, disability services, or anyone on campus who need a brief understanding of the impact of food to students living with food allergies.

Another way FARE-funds are used is through AllerTrain’s monthly educational poster program, AllerSTAR. These posters can be used in an unlimited number of food service areas to review important allergy and gluten-free concepts. Providing colleges free access to the far-reaching impact of AllerTrain RA and AllerStar is an incredible asset to students with allergies living and dining on campuses across the U.S. and is a way for colleges to go above and beyond to keep their students safe.

