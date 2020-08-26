MenuTrinfo and Trabon Announce Partnership to Bring Nutrition Calculator to Restaurants Across the Nation

Fort Collins, CO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Trabon , menu management and publishing solutions, and MenuTrinfo ®, nutritional analyst and food allergen expert, announce their partnership.

This strategic alliance enables an end-to-end solution for the calculation and presentation of menu item nutrition facts and allergen declarations. Nutrition and allergen data are mapped from MenuTrinfo®’s proprietary analysis software into Trabon’s My Meal, My Way

Nutrition Calculator and Allergen Filter platform. When presented on a restaurant brand’s website and online ordering systems, guests can build the meals they crave while meeting their dietary needs and providing transparent options for guests with food allergies or intolerances.

The Trabon and MenuTrinfo® partnership was initiated in 2019 with the First Watch brand, Sun & Fork.

“In 2019, Sun & Fork brand by First Watch launched an interactive nutritional calculator and allergen wizard tool in collaboration with MenuTrinfo® and Trabon,” says John Zimmermann, First Watch Vice President of Quality Assurance and Food Safety. “We have had great success with this new tool, and we know that our guests appreciate it as well. We look forward to continuing the partnership to provide valuable nutrition and allergen information for our guests to help them make informed decisions and enhance their experience.”

“This partnership strengthens our commitment to helping brands like First Watch successfully navigate the FDA menu labeling requirements,” says Trabon’s senior director of integrations and partnerships, Christy Trinkler, “and the growing guest demand for nutrition transparency and meal customization with our My Meal, My Way Nutrition Calculator and Allergen Filter.”

MenuTrinfo® and Trabon have a symbiotic relationship with many shared brand partners and understand that brand teams are oftentimes stressed and under-resourced. This partnership provides for the integrated flow of nutrition and allergen data across all in-restaurant and online brand channels, driving accuracy and increasing the speed of updates.

“We are so excited to be working with Trabon on the nutrition and allergen calculator. This is a service we’ve been wanting to offer to our clients for quite some time, and we couldn’t be happier with the My Meal, My Way tool. We can now offer a seamless process from analysis to calculator launch, with best-in-class service along the way.” Says Claire Peacock, Chief Operating Officer of MenuTrinfo®.

The core strengths of each organization are enhanced with this partnership and restaurant brands are the beneficiaries.

About Trabon

Kansas City-based Trabon® is a leading restaurant industry technology solutions and services company that serves more than 80 national restaurant brands spanning fast casual to fine dining. Since 1975, Trabon has been tailoring technology to help brands manage and publish their complex menu, nutrition and marketing content through ever-evolving proprietary technology and innovation. In 2018 Trabon launched its guest facing My Meal, My Way

nutrition calculator and allergen filter that helps restaurants to simply and seamlessly comply with FDA regulations. MenuNet®, Trabon’s menu management and publishing platform, enables location-specific menus and publishing across brand channels and the digital ecosystem. Manage all food, beverage, price, allergen and nutrition details from a single source. For more information, visit www.trabongroup.com or call Nancy Hampton at 214-914-9139.

About MenuTrinfo®, LLC

MenuTrinfo ® is dedicated to bettering the food-service industry by providing three major services: Certified Nutritionals and food allergy/ gluten-free identification under the MenuTrinfo brand, food safety and allergen/gluten-free training known as AllerTrain

, and full-service kitchen audits for facilities and products known as “Certified Free From

” by Kitchens with Confidence

.

So, whether you need help with menu labeling, identifying menu items containing allergens or gluten, learning how to serve customers with food allergies or intolerances, or are looking to certify your kitchen free from some of the top allergens or gluten, MenuTrinfo® is here to help! Start at www.MenuTrinfo.com to find information on all our services. MenuTrinfo®: Protecting lives and health through nutrition and training.

