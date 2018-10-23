Men's Journal names Union's Double Duckpin one of the 50 best craft beers in U.S.

Maryland’s best craft beer comes from Baltimore’s Union Craft Brewing, according to the lifestyle magazine Men’s Journal.

In its “50 Best Craft Beers in the United States” feature, published last week, the magazine chose Union’s Double Duckpin India pale ale as Maryland’s best craft beer (each state is represented).

The short explanation, which nods to the state’s love of duckpin bowling, noted the beer’s tasting notes of tangerine and grapefruit. The beer, which packs a punch at 8.5 percent ABV, is a variant of Union’s hoppy flagship beer, Duckpin Pale Ale (which was voted the runner-up winner of The Baltimore Sun’s Maryland Beer Battle in April).

In June, Union Craft Brewing opened its new taproom at Medfield’s Union Collective complex, completing its move from a nearby Hampden warehouse.

