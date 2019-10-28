Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt Honors Servicemen and Women with Free Frozen Yogurt on Veterans Day

Self-Serve Frozen Yogurt Franchise Offers First 6 Ounces Free to Veterans and Military Personnel on November 11, 2019

Woodland Hills, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Underscoring its mission to spread smiles, Menchie’s, North America’s largest self-serve frozen yogurt franchise, will honor servicemen and women with free frozen yogurt on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, 2019. All veterans and active duty military will receive their first six ounces free when they present their valid military ID or proof of service at the time of purchase.

“Menchie’s is all about spreading smiles, so what better way to spread smiles than by offering a sweet treat to our servicemen and servicewomen who protect our country and keep us safe,” said Amit Kleinberger, CEO of Menchie’s Global Headquarters. “We owe everyone who has served and everyone who is serving a debt of gratitude. This is one small way that we can thank our heroes and show them our appreciation for all that they do.”

Menchie’s offers an unparalleled experience that is warm, welcoming, fun and interactive, with arts and crafts for kids, enjoyable music and indoor/outdoor seating areas where friends and family gather. Guests can choose from a variety of rotating yogurt flavors and delicious toppings for unlimited combinations, ensuring smiles with every cup.

The company is a world leader in ensuring best-in-class products, and considers itself the ambassador of frozen yogurt quality worldwide. Menchie’s ensures that only the highest quality milk and flavors are used to make its frozen yogurt. The proprietary collection is made from the milk of “smiley” California cows, which have not been treated with artificial growth hormones (rBST). Menchie’s frozen yogurt contains live and active cultures and has received the Live and Active Culture (LAC) seal indicating its endorsement by the National Yogurt Association.

Menchie’s also offers customizable frozen yogurt cakes that are made in house – the perfect dessert for all your celebratory occasions, such as birthdays, anniversaries and holidays.

In addition, Menchie’s is committed to giving back to each community it serves. Stores partner with local schools in fundraising activities and education incentive programs. Each Menchie’s store donates thousands of dollars in cash and products annually to local schools to support student programs.

