Melt Shop Seeks Multi-Unit Franchisees at Restaurant Finance & Development Conference in Las Vegas, Nov. 13-15

Pioneers of the Melted Sandwich Movement Targets Expansion across Northeast, Midwest, Florida, and Internationally

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop, the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, announced today that it is seeking experienced entrepreneurs at the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference, which will be held at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas from Nov. 13-15, 2017. Melt Shop recently announced the launch of its domestic and international franchise program and is recruiting qualified and experienced multi-unit operators to help grow the brand to 100 locations over the next five years across the U.S. and in targeted international markets. Melt Shop opened its doors in 2011 and now has eight corporate locations spanning across New York, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota. The brand recently signed a seven-location franchise deal in the Middle East, in which the first four restaurants will open by Q2 2018.

“This is a very exciting time for Melt Shop, as we recently launched our domestic and international franchise program to fuel our aggressive expansion goals,” said Spencer Rubin, Melt Shop Founder. “We’re currently looking for operators that love our concept and are excited about being a part of an emerging franchise concept from the beginning.”

During the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference, Melt Shop executives will be available to discuss franchise opportunities with qualified franchisees interested in joining the brand. Melt Shop currently has opportunities domestically in markets such as the Northeast, Midwest, and Florida, and in most international markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, South America, Canada, Western Europe, and Australia. Melt Shop is poised for excellent ROI with an estimated initial investment range of $368,240 – $698,800 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $35,000 and a sales range of $1,016,984 – $1,640,406 (sales range based on Melt Shops’ six corporate restaurants open over 12 months as of end of 2016, as referenced in Item 19 of the 2017 FDD). Melt Shop is seeking well-capitalized partners who are entrepreneurial and have a strong knowledge of their market. The ideal franchisee is a proven multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry.

“I look forward to attending the Restaurant Finance & Development Conference and having the opportunity to meet with prospective franchisees that are ready to help take Melt Shop to the next level,” said Josh Morgan, Operating Partner for Aurify Brands, Melt Shop’s parent company. “We’re looking for everyone from qualified entrepreneurs to private equity partners. As long as they are dedicated and passionate about the Melt Shop brand and everything we stand for.”

Melt Shop’s focus is simple: melted sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients. Its bread is freshly-baked daily and its high-quality cheese is sourced from meticulously selected dairies. But Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces — it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. The food unlocks the feelings, memories and moments that bring people joy. It’s a reminder of the good, simple, carefree things in life. While the end result may appear timeless, the product and processes have been meticulously refined for more than six years.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, Operating Partner of Aurify Brands, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com. Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news.

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to eight locations in three states — six in and around New York City, one in Pennsylvania, and one in Minnesota. Melt Shop recently expanded into the Middle East and is expected to open seven locations in the region, with four opening in Kuwait by March 2018. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces, it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands originally began as Five Points Partners (“FPP”), founded in 2003, with a singular focus: to build or acquire multi-unit national franchise networks. FPP started with one Subway restaurant in Walton, NY and grew to 18 Dunkin’ Donuts, 10 Baskin-Robbins, and in 2006, acquired the right to develop up to 30 Five Guys Burgers locations. Aurify Brands was formed in 2010 to identify unmet market needs that can be filled with original concepts developed, acquire existing companies with high, yet unrealized, brand potential, and to continue developing multi-unit franchise concepts with stand-out brand characteristics.

