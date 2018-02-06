Melt Shop Reports Strong 2017 Results Following Launch of Domestic and International Franchising Efforts

Emerging Franchisor Signed Three Franchise Agreements in 2017 to Develop 26 Locations Worldwide

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop, the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, reported today strong 2017 results following the launch of its domestic and international franchising efforts. The emerging franchisor signed three franchise agreements to develop 26 locations worldwide in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Staten Island, and the Middle East. To date, Melt Shop has nine locations open, with plans to grow to 100 locations over the next five years.

“We could not be more thrilled with the level of excitement and interest from prospective franchisees so soon after launching our franchise program. It’s truly a testament to Melt Shop’s proven business model and scalability, and our partners’ shared commitment to bring Melt Shop to the masses,” said Spencer Rubin, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Melt Shop. “We’re looking forward to continuing this momentum in 2018 and recruiting even more qualified partners to join the brand.”

Melt Shop recently announced it would open 18 locations across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware with new franchise partner Drew Smith, a seasoned multi-unit franchisee with Five Guys.

“Backed by fellow Five Guys franchisees, Melt Shop was the clear choice for me when I decided to diversify my portfolio,” said Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Rockham Melt, LLC. “Its smooth and efficient operations coupled with its focus on food quality and customer satisfaction make it a winning combination. I’m eager to begin this journey with Melt Shop and stand behind an emerging concept I love.”

Founded by Rubin in 2011, Melt Shop began franchising in 2017 after opening eight corporate locations throughout New York, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis. The company signed a multi-unit deal to open seven restaurants in the Middle East, four of which will open by the second quarter of 2018. Several domestic locations will open in 2018, including in Delaware and Staten Island Mall in Staten Island, New York.

Melt Shop’s focus is simple: melted sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients. The product and processes have been meticulously refined for more than six years. But Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces — it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. The food unlocks the feelings, memories and moments that bring people joy. It’s a reminder of the good, simple, carefree things in life.

Melt Shop is seeking qualified franchisees to join the brand and currently has opportunities domestically in markets such as the Northeast, Midwest, and Florida, and in most international markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, South America, Canada, Western Europe, and Australia. Melt Shop is poised for excellent ROI with an estimated initial investment range of $368,240 – $698,800 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $35,000 and a sales range of $1,016,984 – $1,640,406 (sale range based on Melt Shops’ six corporate restaurants open over 12 months as of the end of 2016, as referenced in Item 19 of the 2017 FDD). Melt Shop is seeking well-capitalized partners who are entrepreneurial and have a strong knowledge of their market. The ideal franchisee is a proven multi-unit operator in the restaurant industry.

To learn more about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, Chief Operating Officer of Melt Shop, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com. Follow Melt Shop on Instagram for the latest news.

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to eight domestic locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and an international location in Kuwait. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands originally began as Five Points Partners (“FPP”), founded in 2003, with a singular focus: to build or acquire multi-unit national franchise networks. FPP started with one Subway restaurant in Walton, NY and grew to 18 Dunkin’ Donuts, 10 Baskin-Robbins, and in 2006, acquired the right to develop up to 30 Five Guys Burgers locations. Aurify Brands was formed in 2010 to identify unmet market needs that can be filled with original concepts developed, acquire existing companies with high, yet unrealized, brand potential, and to continue developing multi-unit franchise concepts with stand-out brand characteristics.

Contact:

Caitlin Willard

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

cwillard@fish-consulting.com