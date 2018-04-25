Melt Shop Propels Aggressive International Expansion with Opening of Second Kuwait Restaurant

Multi-Unit Franchisee Ali Alghanim & Sons Opens Second Melt Shop as Part of Seven-Unit Deal; Locations Three and Four Expected to Open by Fall

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop, the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, announced today that its newest franchised restaurant is now open in Fahaheel, Kuwait. This marks the brand’s second restaurant in the country following the company’s international debut in Kuwait City earlier this year. Located in Mezzanine 2 of the Al Kout Mall, the new Melt Shop is the second of a seven-unit development deal in the Middle East with Ali Alghanim & Sons.

“Opening our second restaurant in Kuwait in less than six months further signifies our aggressive international expansion efforts, and is a testimony to Melt Shop’s brand appeal in markets all over the world,” said Spencer Rubin, Founder & CEO of Melt Shop. “We’re excited to continue building on the momentum we’ve established with Ali Alghanim & Sons and look forward to bringing more Melt Shop restaurants to Kuwait and beyond.”

Melt Shop has spent the last seven years tirelessly perfecting the brand and business model. The details have been choreographed to perfection so the product and experience are best in class and none of these standards have compromised with the brand’s international franchise expansion efforts. Melt Shop Al Kout follows the same standard operating procedures and features the same menu as U.S. locations with the addition of a localized Signature Melt — the Halloumi Melt, made with halloumi and pepper jack cheese, roasted and sliced tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula, za’atar and sherry vinaigrette on country white bread.

“From our initial conversations two years ago to now, we’ve witnessed firsthand the support and operational excellence Melt Shop has exhibited and provided us with every step of the way,” said Bader Al Usaimi, Managing Director of Ali Alghanim & Sons Food & Beverage Division. “The performance of our first restaurant in Al Hamra has exceeded expectations and we feel confident that Al Kout will follow suit. We’re energized to continue growing with Melt Shop and can’t wait to bring more restaurants to the Middle East.”

In addition to Kuwait, Melt Shop currently has opportunities domestically in the Northeast, Midwest, and Florida, and in most international markets, including the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Japan, China, India, Mexico, South America, Canada, Western Europe and Australia. Melt Shop is poised for excellent ROI with an estimated initial investment range of $368,240 – $698,800 for the first location, including a franchise fee of $35,000 and a sales range of $1,016,984 – $1,640,406 (sales range based on Melt Shops’ six corporate restaurants open over 12 months as of end of 2016, as referenced in Item 19 of the 2017 FDD).

Melt Shop’s focus is simple: melted sandwiches made with high-quality ingredients. The product and processes have been meticulously refined for more than seven years. But Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces — it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. The food unlocks the feelings, memories and moments that bring people joy. It’s a reminder of the good, simple, carefree things in life.

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to eight domestic locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and two international locations in Kuwait. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

About Aurify Brands

Aurify Brands originally began as Five Points Partners (“FPP”), founded in 2003, with a singular focus: to build or acquire multi-unit national franchise networks. FPP started with one Subway restaurant in Walton, NY and grew to 18 Dunkin’ Donuts, 10 Baskin-Robbins, and in 2006, acquired the right to develop up to 30 Five Guys Burgers locations. Aurify Brands was formed in 2010 to identify unmet market needs that can be filled with original concepts developed, acquire existing companies with high, yet unrealized, brand potential, and to continue developing multi-unit franchise concepts with stand-out brand characteristics.

