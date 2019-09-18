Melt Shop Opens First Florida Restaurant at Sawgrass Mills

Melted Sandwich Fast Casual Concept to Celebrate Sunshine State Debut with Free Grilled Cheese for a Year

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop , the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today the opening its newest franchised restaurant and first Florida location in Sawgrass Mills, the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the U.S., located in Sunrise, Florida. Situated in the Market Food Court on the shopping center’s west end, the new restaurant will be kicking off its grand opening celebrations on Saturday, Sept. 28, where it will give away free grilled cheese for a year to the first 50 guests. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the first guest in line by 11 a.m. will receive 1 classic grilled cheese per week for an entire year; the next 49 guests will receive 1 classic grilled cheese per month.* As an added bonus, every guest who visits over the weekend (Sept. 28 & 29) will be entered into a contest to win 1 classic grilled cheese per week for an entire year.**

“We opened as a walk-up counter in Midtown eight years ago and now we’re opening our 18th restaurant and first in Florida. It’s been an exciting journey and it’s a great moment for us as we celebrate this significant milestone for our brand. We’ve had our sights set on Florida for quite some time and, with our franchise partner CFL Eatz, LLC spearheading our development, we’re eager to continue our expansion throughout the state,” said Spencer Rubin, Founder & CEO of Melt Shop. “We know there are a lot of New York transplants in South Florida, so many guests may already be familiar with Melt Shop. For those that aren’t, we look forward to introducing them to our elevated melted sandwich experience and serving exceptional food to local residents and visitors alike.”

The new Melt Shop at Sawgrass Mills is owned and operated by experienced multi-unit operator, CFL Eatz, LLC and kicks off a string of openings in Florida as part of an agreement signed earlier this year. In addition to its new restaurant in Sunrise, the company has plans to develop six Melt Shop locations throughout the Central Florida region over the next three years.

“We’re thrilled to kick off our partnership with Melt Shop by opening its very first location in our home state of Florida, and look forward to bringing more restaurants to the state in the near future,” added Bob Picerne, Principal of CFL Eatz, LLC.

Eligible giveaway winners are required to have downloaded Melt Shop’s new mobile app, which offers guests more accessibility to the brand and the option to order ahead and delivery. The app is also where they’ll receive the latest news and special offers from the brand, as well as track their loyalty points and rewards.

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop’s menu is full of craveable melts, house made chicken tenders, tots, salads, shakes and more, including its popular Fried Chicken Melt topped with pepper jack cheese, red cabbage slaw and Melt Sauce on country white bread.

To further drive its ongoing growth, the brand is seeking well-capitalized multi-unit franchisees in New York, the Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions, as well as in Florida, who are entrepreneurial, have a strong knowledge of their markets, and are excited to be a part of a culinary experience unmatched in the melted sandwich space. For more information about ownership opportunities with Melt Shop, contact Josh Morgan, COO of Melt Shop, at partners@meltshop.com or visit www.meltshopfranchise.com.

Melt Shop at Sawgrass Mills will be open Monday – Saturday from 11 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.meltshop.com or call 954-210-8864. Follow Melt Shop on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Melt Shop app. Redemption will start 9/30.

** Winner will be announced on 9/30. Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Melt Shop app. Redemption will start 9/30.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 18 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware, New Jersey and Florida. Melt Shop has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Top New Franchises and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2018 and 2019. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

About Sawgrass Mills

Sawgrass Mills is the largest outlet and value retail shopping destination in the United States. With more than 350 stores, including outlet locations from Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors and Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, plus value retailers Bed Bath & Beyond, Target, Marshalls and electronics superstore, BrandsMart USA, Sawgrass Mills has everything from fashion and jewelry to electronics, sporting equipment, beauty products, home accessories, toys and more. There is something for everyone in this enclosed, air conditioned and climate-controlled mall located just 30 minutes from Miami International Airport and 15 minutes from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Fashionistas will delight in luxury-brand outlet shopping at The Colonnade Outlets at Sawgrass Mills with over 70 exclusive outlets not found anywhere else in South Florida including Burberry, Diane von Furstenberg, Saint Laurent, Jimmy Choo, Prada, Salvatore Ferragamo Company Store, Tory Burch and Versace.

