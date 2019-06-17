Melt Shop to Open First Location in Newtown

Fast Casual Leader Continues Aggressive Pennsylvania Expansion; First 50 Guests to Receive Free Grilled Cheese for a Year

New York, NY (RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop , the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today it will be opening its second Pennsylvania location in the Village at Newtown Shopping Center. The Newtown restaurant kicks off a string of expansion in Pennsylvania with additional restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia area slated to open in Langhorne and Downingtown, before the end of 2019. Located at 2820 South Eagle Road, the restaurant will officially open on June 14. On June 22, Melt Shop will celebrate by offering the first 50 guests free grilled cheese for a year.

In addition, Melt Shop’s Newtown restaurant will be hosting a series of giveaways throughout its celebratory weekend. Full giveaway details include:

Saturday, June 22 – Free Grilled Cheese for a Year — The first guest will receive 1 classic grilled cheese per week for an entire year; the next 49 guests receive 1 classic grilled cheese per month.* Additionally, every guest after the first 50 on opening day will be entered into a contest to win 1 classic grilled cheese per week for an entire year.**

The first guest will receive 1 classic grilled cheese per week for an entire year; the next 49 guests receive 1 classic grilled cheese per month.* Additionally, every guest after the first 50 on opening day will be entered into a contest to win 1 classic grilled cheese per week for an entire year.** Sunday, June 23 – The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests to dine after 6 p.m. will receive a free Nutella shake.

The first 50 guests at opening and the first 50 guests to dine after 6 p.m. will receive a free Nutella shake. Monday, June 24 – The first 100 guests will receive a free shop tots.

Owned by franchisee, Drew Smith, the Newtown restaurant marks his second Melt Shop location in Pennsylvania, and third restaurant with the brand. In addition to Newtown, Smith took ownership of his first Melt Shop location last year inside King of Prussia Mall. He is also owner of Melt Shop’s restaurant in Christiana, Delaware and has plans to develop 18 additional Melt Shop restaurants in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“I’m so excited to expand Melt Shop’s footprint in Pennsylvania and offer the brand’s superior food and guest experience to more communities throughout my home state,” said Smith. “Each item on Melt Shop’s menu has been hand-crafted with care and intention, and evokes the feeling of fond memories and joy. It’s this distinctive quality that allows our food to be instantly recognizable and loved by guests of all ages.”

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop’s menu is full of craveable melts, house made chicken tenders, tots, salads, shakes and more, including its popular Fried Chicken Melt topped with pepper jack cheese, red cabbage slaw and Melt Sauce on country white bread.

Additionally, available now through Sept. 23, Melt Shop’s Summer Favorites include a lineup of three melts intended to give guests all the summer vibes and each packed with its own unique flavors and fresh ingredients to evoke nostalgic memories:

Mike’s Hot Honey Melt : Made with Melt Shop’s hand-breaded fried chicken breast and jalapeno pimento cheese, topped with pepper jack cheese and Mike’s Hot Honey (wildflower honey infused with chilies).

Made with Melt Shop’s hand-breaded fried chicken breast and jalapeno pimento cheese, topped with pepper jack cheese and Mike’s Hot Honey (wildflower honey infused with chilies). Smoked Brisket + Chimichurri Melt : Smoked brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, a house made chimichurri sauce and pickled onions.

Smoked brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, a house made chimichurri sauce and pickled onions. Chicken Bacon Ranch: Made with Melt Shop’s hand-breaded fried chicken breast and topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, pickles and ranch.

Melt Shop in Newtown will be open Monday – Sunday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. For more information, visit https://www.meltshop.com or call 267-685-9559. Follow Melt Shop on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Melt Shop app. Redemption will start 6/24.

** Winner will be announced on 6/24. Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Melt Shop app. Redemption will start 6/25.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 16 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Top New Franchises and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2018 and 2019. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

Contact:

Alexya Williams

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

awilliams@fish-consulting.com