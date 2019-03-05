Melt Shop launches new limited-time Nashville Hot Melt, Tenders and Tots

Melt Shop, the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today the launch of its new limited-time Nashville Hot Trio, which includes an ooey melt, crunchy tenders and tots dusted with lip burnin’ goodness. Available now until April 22.

Nashville Hot Melt – Made with hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast, dusted with a proprietary Nashville Hot blend, topped with dill pickle, pepper jack cheese and ranch on country white bread.

– Made with hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast, dusted with a proprietary Nashville Hot blend, topped with dill pickle, pepper jack cheese and ranch on country white bread. Nashville Hot Tenders – Made with hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast, dusted with a proprietary Nashville Hot blend and served with ranch.

– Made with hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast, dusted with a proprietary Nashville Hot blend and served with ranch. Nashville Hot Tots – Tater tots dusted with a proprietary Nashville Hot blend and served with ranch.

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 14 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.