Melt Shop Introduces New Lineup of Summer Favorites for a Limited Time

(RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop, the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today the launch of its Summer Favorites, a lineup of three new melted sandwiches to give guests all the summer vibes. Created by the Melt Shop culinary team, each melt is packed with its own unique flavors and fresh ingredients to evoke a nostalgic memory or encourage guests to make new ones. Available now through the last day of summer, September 23, Melt Shop’s Summer Favorites include:

Mike’s Hot Honey Melt – Made with Melt Shop’s hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast and jalapeño pimento cheese, topped with pepper jack cheese and Mike’s Hot Honey (elderflower honey infused with chiles).

Smoked Brisket + Chimichurri Melt – Smoked brisket topped with pepper jack cheese, a house made chimichurri sauce and pickled onions.

Chicken Bacon Ranch – Made with Melt Shop’s hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast and topped with cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, pickles and ranch.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 15 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

