Melt Shop Feeding Thousands of Hospital Workers, Kids and National Guard Members

As part of its “Melt it Forward” campaign, Melt Shop has now delivered food to more than 1,000 hospital workers in the NYC area and that will continue for the foreseeable future. All hospital workers can also show a valid ID at their nearest Melt Shop to receive a free meal. In addition, Melt Shop will be feeding 150 people from the national guard dinner every night through late April.

Melt Shop is also feeding children in need. Kids in NYC can stop by their nearest Melt Shop restaurant to receive a free melted sandwich (limit one per child through April 20). This is to help ease the burden of those that lost free lunch due to any school closures.

These initiatives are helping to keep Melt Shop’s team employed during this time of struggle. Melt Shop is doing all it can to ensure those hard workers keep their positions.