Melt Shop Feeding Thousands of Hospital Workers, Kids and National Guard Members

As part of its “Melt it Forward” campaign, Melt Shop has now delivered food to more than 1,000 hospital workers in the NYC area and that will continue for the foreseeable future. All hospital workers can also show a valid ID at their nearest Melt Shop to receive a free meal. In addition, Melt Shop will be feeding 150 people from the national guard dinner every night through late April.
Melt Shop is also feeding children in need. Kids in NYC can stop by their nearest Melt Shop restaurant to receive a free melted sandwich (limit one per child through April 20). This is to help ease the burden of those that lost free lunch due to any school closures.
These initiatives are helping to keep Melt Shop’s team employed during this time of struggle. Melt Shop is doing all it can to ensure those hard workers keep their positions.
Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 20 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Florida, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Top New Franchises and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2018 and 2019. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.