Melt Shop Debuts Triple Decker “Notorious Chz” for National Grilled Cheese Month

(RestaurantNews.com) Melt Shop, the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today that its celebrating National Grilled Cheese Month this April with the debut of its triple decker Notorious CHZ sandwich. Featuring cheddar, muenster and pepper jack cheeses and a brick cheddar cheese spread, the Notorious CHZ is topped with truffle mayo between three pieces of parmesan crusted bread. Starting at $6.99, the new sandwich is available for a limited time at all Melt Shop’s locations, now through April 30.

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 14 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.

