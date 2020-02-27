Melt Shop Debuts New Restaurant in Langhorne, PA

Melted Sandwich Concept to Open on Feb. 29; First 50 Guests Receive Free Grilled Cheese for a Year

New York, NY ( RestaurantNews.com ) Melt Shop , the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Langhorne, PA. Melt Shop debuted in Pennsylvania in 2016 in King of Prussia and the new restaurant will become the brand’s fifth in the Keystone state. Located at 2490 East Lincoln Hwy , in Lincoln Plaza, Melt Shop of Langhorne will celebrate its grand opening on Feb. 29 and will offer free grilled cheese for a year* to the first guest in line on opening day.

Fueling the state’s expansion is Pennsylvania-native and experienced multi-unit franchisee, Drew Smith of Rockham Melt, LLC. In addition to owning and operating five restaurants with Melt Shop, Smith operates 29 Five Guys locations across the greater Philadelphia area. Smith also has plans to develop 17 additional Melt Shop restaurants across Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.

“We opened our second and third Pennsylvania Melt Shop restaurants in Newtown and Downingtown in 2019 and we’re eager to kick off 2020 with our newest restaurant in Langhorne,” said Smith. “It’s our goal to bring Melt Shop to as many people in the greater Philadelphia area as we possibly can. We’re excited to open in Langhorne and look forward to continuing to expand the Melted Sandwich Movement across the state and beyond.”

To celebrate the opening, Melt Shop in Langhorne will be hosting a series of giveaways throughout its celebratory weekend. Full giveaway details include:

Saturday, Feb. 29 — Free Grilled Cheese for a Year — The first guest will receive 1 classic grilled cheese per week for an entire year; the next 49 guests receive 1 classic grilled cheese per month.*

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop’s menu is full of craveable melts, house made chicken tenders, tots, salads, shakes and more, including its popular Fried Chicken Melt topped with pepper jack cheese, red cabbage slaw and Melt Sauce on country white bread.

In addition to Melt Shop’s melted sandwiches, the fast casual innovator recently launched cheeseburgers and three different chicken sandwiches systemwide. Each cheeseburger and chicken sandwich menu item is served on a Non-GMO Potato Bun and features a variety of elevated ingredients including Jalapeno Pimento Cheese, American & Aged Cheddar, Caramelized Onions and Applewood Smoked Bacon.

Melt Shop in Langhorne will be open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. everyday. For more information, visit https://www.meltshop.com . Follow Melt Shop on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

*Eligible winners must be over 16 years of age and are required to download the Melt Shop app. Redemption will start 3/2/2020.

About Melt Shop

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, tots, tenders, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 20 locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Florida, Delaware and New Jersey. Melt Shop has received numerous accolades including rankings in Entrepreneur magazine’s 2019 Top New Franchises and Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers in 2018 and 2019. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com .