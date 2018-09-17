Melt Shop Adds Tenders to Menu

Melt Shop, the pioneer of the Melted Sandwich Movement, announced today that it has added Tenders to its menu in all U.S. restaurants. Starting at $4.99, Melt Shop Tenders will be a core menu item and come in three varieties, including:

The Original – Hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast served with Melt Sauce.



Buffalo Parmesan – Hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast smothered with Melt Shop Buffalo Sauce.



Mike’s Hot Honey – Hand-breaded, sea salt-brined, all-white meat chicken breast sprinkled with red chile flakes and drizzled with Mike’s Hot Honey (wildflower honey from New York infused with chilies).

Melt Shop is a part of Aurify Brands, a company equal parts hospitality group and restaurant incubator. Aurify Brands was founded by Andy Stern and John Rigos, who are Five Guys Burgers and Fries multi-unit franchisees, and former franchisees of Subway, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Baskin-Robbins. Aurify Brands believes that one quality, more than any other, determines the success of a concept: the strength of the brand and its connection to guests. Melt Shop was built upon that premise. Aurify Brands also owns and operates The Little Beet, The Little Beet Table, Fields Good Chicken, and MAKE Sandwich.

Founded in 2011 in New York City, Melt Shop is a melted sandwich restaurant that uses only the best ingredients. As the pioneers of the melted sandwich movement, the company offers a variety of melted sandwiches, tots, salads, and shakes. Today, Melt Shop has grown to 10 domestic locations in and around New York City, Pennsylvania, and Minnesota, and two international locations in Kuwait. Melt Shop does more than create melted sandwich masterpieces; it creates a culinary experience unmatched in the fast-casual space. For more information about Melt Shop, visit www.meltshop.com and www.meltshopfranchise.com.