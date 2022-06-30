Mellow Mushroom Introduces New Summer Menu, Featuring Spicy Flavors to Bring the Heat, and New Beverages to Cool Down

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the summer solstice arrives, Mellow Mushroom kicks off the season with a splash of new flavors and combinations, including munchies, hoagies, and salads. At the same time, Mellow is introducing a new beverage menu, featuring a selection of Sangrias, Wines, Liquid Karma Cocktails, and signature Mystic Margaritas.

“Mellow Mushroom’s summer menu features new delicious items perfect for date night, family night, or a gathering on one of our relaxing patios. Spice it up or cool it down with our summer salads, munchies, and our newest hoagie!” says Anne Mejia, VP Brand Development, Mellow Mushroom.

The Big Dipper – A trio of appetizers: Cool Avocado Smash, Bruschetta mix with diced tomatoes, fresh basil, authentic sheep’s milk feta, and Fire Roasted Pineapple Pico. Served with organic blue corn tortilla chips and toast points. Perfect for dipping or sharing.

Big Shoulders Hoagie – Bring big flavor to the table with juicy shaved rib-eye steak and onions grilled in garlic butter, sliced Roma tomatoes and pickles, lettuce and just enough feisty Rad relish to give this sandwich a kick. Covered in provolone served on a garlic buttered hoagie roll.

Secret Garden Salad – This salad is a mouthwatering mix of strawberries, cucumbers, fire-roasted pineapple, and fresh greens topped with toasted coconut and authentic sheep's milk feta cheese (regular size only). Try it with pomegranate acai dressing or add Springer Mountain Farms chicken or applewood smoked bacon (additional charge).

Bell's Oberon – Citrusy, easy-drinking, and refreshing, Oberon Ale is sunshine in a glass. Get into a summer of Mellow state of mind!

Mellow Mushroom is known for its quality ingredients and generous portions made fresh to order for guests. Mellow is extending other popular recent menu additions through the summer including:

Pretzel Bites with Spicy Beer Cheese – Spicy beer cheese is made with Mellow’s own Rad Relish, a giardiniera-style spicy pepper mixture, and garnished with pickled jalapeno pepper.

Southside Wings – Mellow twice-baked wings are coated in Rad Relish, giving the wings a robust flavor with just the right amount of heat (nine-piece serving).

Pineapple Express Mocktail and Cocktail – The Pineapple Express blends fruity pineapple, sweet coconut, and peppery turmeric spice – balanced with house-made agave sour. Available spiked with Flor de Caña seven-year-aged rum for an additional charge or as an alcohol-free mocktail.

Campfire Peach Margarita (back by popular demand!) – The smokey flavor comes from the combination of Casamigos Blanco tequila and Casamigos Joven mezcal, peach puree, jalapeno, and house-made Agave sour. It's garnished with a lime wheel and half a peach sugar and salt rim.

The summer limited-time menu items above are available from June 21 through September 19, 2022.

Mellow Launches New Beverage Menu

“In 2022, Mellow Mushroom expects to see growth in craft cocktails and non-alcoholic mocktails and will continue to offer premium choices in the beverage category. The new Mellow Mushroom beverage menu was designed to include sangrias and mocktails, which we anticipate will be very popular as guests look for unique beverage options,“ says Mejia. “With more spice on the food menu, Mellow guests can enjoy some new custom beverages to cool things down, including sangrias, wines, cocktails, margaritas, and mocktails.”

Sangrias – Mellow is introducing a new, super-premium take on the classic Sangria, featuring fresh fruit and Hennessy V.S Cognac.

Rotating Selections – This menu item will change twice per year to bring in new flavors. Each Sangria is made fresh to order, from all-natural ingredients.

Purple Reign Sangria – This summer offering is music to your lips, featuring an assortment of fresh berries jamming to the tune of Hennessy V.S Cognac, Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon (further enhances the fruity and slightly tart flavor of the drink), Black Cherry Puree, and Fee Brothers Rhubarb Bitters.

Wines – Mellow guests can now enjoy wine in a variety of pour sizes – including a 6oz glass, a 9oz glass, or a bottle. These varying pour sizes provide guests the opportunity to try multiple different wines or indulge in their favorites. Each of the wines on the Mellow list is premium, from renowned wineries like the Wagner Family, and the winemakers behind Caymus, Jackson Family, Kim Crawford, and La Marca.

Liquid Karma Cocktails – This category includes several popular signature cocktails, including the Sunset in Paradise, Golden Goose, and Peach Buzz, and introduces two new creations.

Lemon Submarine – Made with Woodford Reserve Bourbon, St-Germain Elderflower liqueur, freshly brewed iced tea, rosemary, and fresh sour. Garnished with a lemon wheel and rosemary sprig. This drink combines lemon and tea with vanilla and caramel notes from a classic Kentucky bourbon, and just a hint of tropical fruity and floral flavors from St-Germain Elderflower liqueur.

Mule the World – Takes guests on a trip around the world, starting with the classic Mule recipe which includes delicious Fever-Tree Ginger Beer and house-made lime syrup. Guests can select from their choice of premium spirits for a unique Mule experience, including Ketel One Vodka, Don Julio Blanco Tequila, Bulleit Frontier Bourbon, Crown Royal Canadian Whisky, or Captain Morgan Spiced Rum.

Mystic Margaritas – This section of the menu highlights the RB Margarita, the Made Wild Margarita, the Gone Feral Margarita, and the Campfire Peach Margarita, and gives guests the opportunity to experience the breadth of what tequila offers – from a clean bright Blanco, through different aged Reposado and Anejo tequilas, and finally the smoky and slightly herbal Mezcal.

New for 2022 is the “Local to Your Mellow” cocktail section, where local Mellow owners can select cocktails that best fit their individual location’s guest tastes and preferences.

About Mellow Mushroom

Mellow Mushroom was founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1974 and today operates in 20 states. Each Mellow Mushroom is locally owned and operated. For over 40 years, Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers have been serving up fresh, stone-baked pizzas to order in an eclectic, art-filled, and family-friendly environment.

