  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Meet Phantoms player T.J. Brennan, help stop concussions at Taps Tavern happy hour

From www.mcall.com by Ryan Kneller
Meet Phantoms player T.J. Brennan, help stop concussions at Taps Tavern happy hour

Kick back a few beers with friends, meet Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman T.J. Brennan and raise funds for a good cause during a Beers for Brain Research happy hour, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taps Tavern in Lower Saucon Township.

The event, benefiting Stop Concussions USA, will feature raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle and complimentary baklava, cake pops and other desserts from Allentown caterer Pans & Skillets.

Additionally, five percent of food and beverage sales and tips will support the nonprofit organization that aims to shed light on concussions, which are a rising problem in contact sports such as ice hockey and football.

Brennan will serve as a guest bartender and there also will be silent auction items, including a signed jersey and hockey stick.

Taps is at 3731 Route 378. Info: 610-748-7100.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog

Continue reading at The Morning Call