Meet Phantoms player T.J. Brennan, help stop concussions at Taps Tavern happy hour

Kick back a few beers with friends, meet Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman T.J. Brennan and raise funds for a good cause during a Beers for Brain Research happy hour, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Taps Tavern in Lower Saucon Township.
The event, benefiting Stop Concussions USA, will feature raffle prizes, a 50/50 raffle and complimentary baklava, cake pops and other desserts from Allentown caterer Pans & Skillets.
Additionally, five percent of food and beverage sales and tips will support the nonprofit organization that aims to shed light on concussions, which are a rising problem in contact sports such as ice hockey and football.
Brennan will serve as a guest bartender and there also will be silent auction items, including a signed jersey and hockey stick.
Taps is at 3731 Route 378. Info: 610-748-7100.
