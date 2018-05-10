Meet Me at Bad Daddy’s for a Burger, a View, & a Retractable Rooftop

Centennial, CO (RestaurantNews.com) Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar in Centennial, CO (Denver area), which is operated by Good Times Restaurants, Inc., is this week’s “Roll-A-Cover Uncovered.” It seems like the perfect time for a juicy burger with summer finally rolling around! This Bad Daddy’s features a state-of-the-art retractable enclosure on its second-floor rooftop.

Whether it is raining or the sun is shining, diners can enjoy the spectacular view of the mountains thanks to its retractable enclosure while consuming a delicious item off of their menu. The General Manager of Bad Daddy’s, Donavon Tejero, said, “The retractable enclosure space has hands down created an exciting area for the restaurant.”

The enclosure allows for year-round use in this prime location at The Streets at SouthGlenn. “The Roll-A-Cover patio is the most popular area in the restaurant that people want to sit in, especially to see the beautiful views of the mountains,” said Tejero. This particular retractable rooftop enclosure is a lean-to style system. The side walls have rolling windows that can be opened when you want to keep the enclosure closed, but still have cross ventilation. “It’s ‘Colorado proof’ and insulated enough so that there doesn’t need to be additional heating,” Tejero added. Fancy! The Roll-A-Cover staff recommends indulging on the bacon cheeseburger on steroids burger. It will surely melt in your mouth!

