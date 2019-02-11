Meet Doctor/Chef Robert Graham, Co–Founder of FRESH Medicine and Meatless Monday Ambassador at the Healthy Food Expo New York, part of the International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York

Register for Dr. Graham’s Featured Session:

“FRESH Food Tips for a Sustainable and Healthy Lifestyle, One Meal at a Time”

Doctor/Chef Robert Graham, Co–Founder of FRESH Medicine and Meatless Monday Ambassador

WHO/WHAT

Chef Robert E. Graham, MD, MPH, ABOIM, FACP, will discuss how our food system and food trends have misshapen the way we eat and how to use food as medicine.

As a leader in the field of Integrative Medicine, Dr. Graham has prescribed “food as medicine” for over 10 years, has taught over 500 healthcare workers, mostly doctors, how to cook whole food plant-based meals, created the first edible rooftop garden on a hospital in NYC and is the founder of FRESH Med, an integrative health and wellness center.

What you’ll learn from his session: How to leverage concepts like Meatless Monday to encourage consumers to increase their fruit and vegetable intake and why Monday is the best day for behavior change. You will walk away with a baker’s dozen tips to help you sustain and maintain health.

WHEN

Monday, March 4, 2019, 10:30 am – 11:30 am

WHERE

Education Hub – Both 739

Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY (Eleventh Avenue, between 34th and 40th Streets)

About Registration

Your registration includes admission to the International Foodservice & Restaurant Show of New York, Coffee Fest and Healthy Food Expo New York shows, special events and 40+ educational sessions.

Register for the Show here.

Register for Dr. Graham’s Featured Session here.

About Dr./Chef Robert Graham

Robert Graham, Co–Founder of FRESH Medicine, is a Harvard-trained physician, board certified in both Internal and Integrative Medicine, a public health scientist, TED speaker, food activist and chef. One of less than twenty doctor/chefs worldwide, he obtained his culinary degree from the Natural Gourmet Institute. Dr. Graham a leader in the field of Integrative Medicine has prescribed “food as medicine” for over 10 years.

A Meatless Monday Ambassador, Dr. Graham is an international speaker and has appeared on NBC Today Show, Fox, ABC, CBS News, NY1 and is regularly quoted in the Wall Street Journal, NY Times, SHAPE, TIME, Daily News, NY Post, MindBodyGreen, FoodTank, Washington Post, SHAPE, Men’s Health, Yahoo News and WebMD.

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a nonprofit public health initiative founded by Sid Lerner, chairman of The Monday Campaigns. The initiative is in association with the Lerner Centers for Public Health Promotion at Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities. Meatless Monday encourages the public to cut back on meat consumption one day a week to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and lessen the environmental impact of meat production on climate change, water and land use. The campaign is founded on research that demonstrates Monday is the day we are most primed to start and sustain a healthy new behavior. Since its launch in 2003, Meatless Monday has become an international movement in more than 40 countries with support from governments, schools, celebrities, restaurants, and local and global organizations.

