Meet Doc/Chef Robert Graham, Co-Founder of FRESH Medicine, at the Healthy Food Expo New York, International Restaurant & Foodservice Show of New York

Register for Dr. Graham’s Featured Session on March 9.

( RestaurantNews.com ) Show your diners you give a fork about what they’re eating!

Tips & insights from Doc/Chef Rob Graham, Global Meatless Monday Nutrition Ambassador

With the growing popularity of the plant-based movement, research shows that diners are increasingly requesting plant-based menu options for their personal health and the health of our planet. As a chef, restaurateur, or foodservice operator, are you showing your diners that you give a fork about what they’re eating?

If your answer is no, or you’re not sure how to go about it, Doc/Chef Graham’s session will be enlightening. He’ll discuss how restaurants and foodservice venues can demonstrate their concern for the health of their customers. He’ll share his FRESH food “bytes” and “baker’s dozen” food tips.

A leader in the field of Integrative Medicine, Doc/Chef Graham has prescribed “food as medicine” for over 10 years. He is an advisor for several food companies and organizations. In January 2020, he and his wife Julie, a certified health coach, launched an online university, FRESH MED U .

Doc/Chef Graham’s session will be held:

Monday, March 9

10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

Education Hub – Booth 739

Javits Center, 655 W. 34th St., New York, NY (Eleventh Avenue, between 34th and 40th Streets)

Registering for the Show

Your registration includes admission to the International Foodservice & Restaurant Show of New York, Coffee Fest and Healthy Food Expo New York shows, special events and 40+ educational sessions.

Register at: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=349&Promo=WEB

About Doc/Chef Robert Graham

Robert Graham, M.D. is a Harvard-trained physician, board certified in both Internal and Integrative Medicine, a public health scientist, TED speaker, food activist and Chef. One of less than twenty doctor/chefs worldwide, he obtained his culinary degree from the Natural Gourmet Institute. Dr. Graham, currently at FRESH Medicine, is a leader in the field of Integrative Medicine. He has prescribed “food as medicine” for over 10 years.

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a nonprofit public health initiative founded by Sid Lerner, chairman of The Monday Campaigns. The initiative is in association with the Lerner Centers for Public Health Promotion at Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities. Meatless Monday encourages the public to cut back on meat consumption one day a week to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and lessen the environmental impact of meat production on climate change, water and land use. The campaign is founded on research that demonstrates Monday is the day we are most primed to start and sustain a healthy new behavior. Since its 2003 launch, Meatless Monday has become a global movement in more than 40 countries with support from governments, schools, celebrities, restaurants, and local and global organizations around the world.

Contacts for The Monday Campaigns

Cherry Dumaual

PR & Partnerships Director

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1056

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

Marketing & Partnerships Associate

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055

914-505-0009