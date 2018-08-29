Mediterranean restaurant chain opens first Pennsylvania location in Bethlehem

The first Pennsylania location of a fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant chain opened earlier this week in the Lehigh Valley.

Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, which aims to provide customers with “satisfying, healthy options,” opened Monday in the Haupert Union Building on Moravian College’s campus in Bethlehem, according to a news release.

The 1125 Monocacy St. restaurant, which is open to the public, is Garbanzo’s fourth university location operated by Sodexo.

It features a simple and fresh aesthetic, with brightly-colored walls, along with a bakery area where guests can watch as their pitas are being kneaded, placed in the oven and “puffed to perfection,” according to the release

“We’re very excited to welcome everyone back to campus with a brand-new dining option that’s delicious, nutritious and decidedly different,” Devin Handler, head of marketing for the Denver-based chain, said in the release. “At Garbanzo, we serve up love in every pita, so our guests may feel brighter on the inside. Our cuisine is the kind of food that you can eat without worries about preservatives, MSG or trans fats, and it caters to virtually every diet – from vegan and vegetarian to paleo and meat eaters. We’ve assembled a great team and we’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of Moravian College’s campus.”

Garbanzo, with 27 locations nationwide, allows guests to customize their “authentic, nutrient-rich dishes derived from Old World recipes.”

First, you start by choosing an entrée (pita, salad, plate, med-burrito or flatbread) and protein (chicken, steak, gyro, falafel, portobello, chicken kabob or steak kabob).

Next, you add vegetables (original hummus, seasonal hummus, romaine lettuce, tabbouleh salad, tomato cucumber salad, seasoned rice, babaganoush, red cabbage, red onions, pickles, pepperoncini and kalamata olives) and a sauce (tzatiki, Mediterranean garlic sauce, tahini, cilantro sauce, red chili sauce, Greek vinaigrette or feta cheese).

Lastly, you can pair your creation with sides (pita, housemade fries or chips, falafel, baklava, cookies and apples) and a drink (cane soda, Pepsi products, organic iced tea, cold-pressed juices, freshly-squeezed lemonade, organic milk or sparkling or bottled water).

The new restaurant is open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, visit eatgarbanzo.com.

ryan.kneller@mcall.com

Twitter @lvrestaurant

610-820-6597

See more of Lehigh Valley Restaurants blog