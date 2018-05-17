Mediterranean restaurant Carmel Kitchen closes in South Whitehall

Carmel Kitchen & Wine Bar has closed in South Whitehall Township.

The Mediterranean restaurant, which opened three years ago in the former Mangos Coastal Cusine spot at 3750 Hamilton Blvd., on Thursday afternoon had its doors locked with a chain and window notes reading the location was "permanently closed."

"We apologize & thank you for your business," the notes conclude.

The 160-seat restaurant, which last weekend hosted a Mother's Day brunch buffet, was part of a Florida-based chain offering "modern interpretations of Mediterranean cuisine meticulously paired with global wines."

Efforts to reach an owner were unsuccessful and a manager at one of the two remaining Florida locations could not comment on the matter.

