Mediterranean Fusion Fast Casual Concept, Al-Hamra Kabob Grill, Announces First Franchise Sold

The California-based company has inked its first deal and is actively seeking new franchise partners to join the network.

Redondo Beach, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Al-Hamra Kabob Grill , a deliciously unique Mediterranean fast casual restaurant that uses pure Halal meats, has just sold its first franchise. Making the announcement on behalf of the company are Naseem Siddiqui, CEO, and Fahad Siddiqui, Manager, along with the entire Siddiqui family, who have been operating the restaurant since 2006.

The very first franchisees to be locked into the network are Mohamedyasir Patel and Mohamedriyaz Saiyed. The new unit will be opening in the El Segundo, CA area sometime this summer. “As a representative of the Siddiqui family, I can confidently say that each of us are extremely excited to be bringing on Mohamedriyaz and Mohamedyasir as our first franchise partners,” stated Fahad Siddiqui. “We couldn’t be happier with these two business professionals as our franchisees as we embark on our national expansion.”

Currently, Al-Hamra Kabob Grill operates a single corporate owned location in Redondo Beach, California.

The restaurant’s mission is infused within its menu, layout, and procedures. According to the corporate website, Al Hamra “strives to make fresh, healthy and quality food accessible for all”, evident in their menu variety that includes gluten-free, vegetarian, and vegan choices all made with pure Halal meats. The menu includes several Mediterranean inspired dishes, including plates, wraps, and desserts. All locations offer catering, a convenient online ordering tool, and branded app.

According to Siddiqui, every franchise package includes everything a franchisee needs to be successful. “Our franchisees start out with an extensive training program where we ensure the Al Hamra mission and all of the systems and processes that have made Al Hamra a success are thoroughly taught,” stated Siddiqui. “We want our franchise partners to know that they are never alone in the business, so we provide ongoing support throughout their franchise agreement, even including courses throughout the year.”

The franchise opportunity also includes an exclusive territory, marketing collateral designs, all recipes, site selection services, and more. To learn more about owning your own Al Hamra Kabob Grill franchise, visit their franchise site at www.alhamrakabobfranchise.com .

About Al Hamra Kabob Grill

Al Hamra Kabob Grill is a fast casual restaurant offering fresh, made to order Mediterranean fusion cuisine with pure Halal meats. They are open for lunch and dinner, plus offer convenient catering options and online ordering. For more information, visit www.alhamrahalalcafe.com .

