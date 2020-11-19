Mediterranean Fast Casual Leader, The Hummus & Pita Co. Announces Highly-Anticipated Grand Opening of First Atlanta Location

This Is The First Of Three Locations Planned To Open In The Southeast Before Year’s End

Atlanta, GA ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Hummus & Pita Co. , one of the country’s leading and fastest growing Mediterranean fast casual concepts, has announced the Grand Opening of its first location in Atlanta at 4511 Olde Perimeter Way on Saturday, November 21. This is the first of three franchised locations opening in the Southeast before year’s end, and as part of a five-location deal with the skilled franchise group Premier Kings, Inc., one of the largest Burger King franchisees in the country. Additional locations in Huntsville and Montgomery, AL are set to open in the coming weeks at 2137 S Memorial Pkwy in Huntsville and 7131 Eastchase Pkwy in Montgomery, respectively.

“We saw a great opportunity in The Hummus & Pita Co. franchise and we are excited to finally share their innovative Mediterranean eats with Atlanta this weekend,” said the Premier Kings, Inc. team. “It’s a pleasure to add The Hummus & Pita Co. to our franchise portfolio, especially considering how Mediterranean cuisine currently represents one of the hottest segments in the fast casual restaurant industry, and we look forward to growing the popularity of the brand into the Southeast.”

Premier Kings, Inc., are experienced franchise operators with vast knowledge of the Southeastern fast casual market. Their portfolio includes more than 170 locations of Burger King, as well as 14 Popeyes restaurants throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

“We’re incredibly excited to be opening the first The Hummus & Pita Co. location in this region, and finally bring our wide variety of authentically flavorful, healthy, and innovative options to the Southeast,” said Dave Pesso, co-founder of The Hummus & Pita Co. “The Premier Kings are the ideal team to pioneer The Hummus & Pita Co. franchise into these new markets, and we are looking forward to expanding the brand in Georgia and Alabama with the help of their skilled and experienced team.”

The Brooklyn-born Hummus & Pita Co., which is best known for its fresh, authentic Mediterranean fare and viral hummus-based desserts, has been delivering guilt-free, homemade cuisine to the masses since 2011. All menu items are made from scratch on the premises at each location, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality, flavor-focused eats for every guest. The fast casual leader stands out from other Mediterranean concepts for its freshly-baked pita and laffa breads, wide variety of vegetarian dishes, meats cooked in a traditional taboon oven, and its signature Chickpea Chiller, which has been recognized by national media outlets including ABC’s The Chew, People Magazine, Business Insider, PopSugar, and more.

The new Atlanta location will be open daily from 11 am – 8 pm and will offer dine-in, curbside, takeout, and delivery via 3rd party partners. Advanced ordering is available through the app which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or on Google Play. Additionally, a wide variety of catering services featuring The Hummus & Pita Co’s favorite Mediterranean eats will be available to accommodate events or parties of any size, including individual packaged catering meals. Guests can learn more about The Hummus & Pita Co.’s menu offerings and catering via the website HummusandPitas.com .

The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in New York, Los Angeles, CA and Columbus, OH. Due to the brand’s rapid franchised growth and aggressive expansion into new markets, The Hummus & Pita Co. was named one of QSR’s “13 Emerging New York City Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness.”

The Hummus & Pita Co. is currently looking for experienced multi-unit foodservice operators to develop franchise territories in major markets. The concept boasts strong and consistent R&D innovation to ensure that the menu stays fresh and ahead of all competition. Other benefits of the franchise network include consistent national press, advanced industry-leading technology that allows for guest targeting and multiple sales channels, a corporate team offering an unrivaled level of personal support, and a proven successful operational model that can be executed by any operator. To learn more about Hummus & Pita Co. franchising opportunities please visit https://bit.ly/2zASKXr .

About The Hummus & Pita Co.

The Hummus & Pita Co. is a New York City-based concept that brings healthy, homemade Mediterranean cuisine to the masses in a comfortable and inviting environment. All menu items are made-from-scratch on the premises, using only the freshest ingredients available to ensure high-quality flavor-focused eats at every visit. The concept has been named one of “13 New York Fast Casuals to Watch” and “11 Restaurant Franchises on the Cusp of Greatness” by QSR Magazine, which also dubbed their signature Dessert Hummus one of “America’s Most Innovative Menu Items.” The Hummus & Pita Co. currently operates six locations in New York City, Brookfield, CT, Holmdel, NJ, and Auburn Hills, MI, with additional units in development in Los Angeles, CA, Atlanta, GA, Columbus, OH, and Alabama. For more information, visit www.hummusandpitas.com .

Media Contact:

Ajenda Public Relations

hummus.pita.co@ajendapr.com

The post Mediterranean Fast Casual Leader, The Hummus & Pita Co. Announces Highly-Anticipated Grand Opening of First Atlanta Location first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.