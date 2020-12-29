Ulysses Muñoz
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

This medical interpreter at Bayview hospital is a voice for Latino patients during COVID-19 treatment and more

December 29, 2020 | 5:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Ulysses Muñoz

Elsa Aguilar Bustos is a medical interpreter on the frontlines in Baltimore during the pandemic.