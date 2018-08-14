Meatless stuffed peppers let summer's garden bounty sing

Virtuous - it's the feeling I get when my refrigerator contains more vegetables than meat. Especially during farmers market season when so much gorgeous produce practically begs for a home. I happily oblige. Fresh peppers, baby spinach, green onions, herbs, tomatoes and more fill my trunk weekly.

In theory, I like my meals with the same balance as my stocked fridge - more produce than meat. By all accounts, eating animal protein less often seems prudent, for my health and the health of Earth. To that end, I try to cook in ways that stretch the satisfying, filling and flavorful qualities of meat, poultry and seafood among lots of vegetables. Less meat, not meatless, if you will.

To truly satisfy, I embolden vegetables with flavors from seasonings such as fresh herbs and ground spices. Golden, sauteed onions and garlic love to share their goodness and help stretch meat further. Ditto for fruit - fresh, tart or intensely flavored dried fruit.

Many beans, legumes, grains and nuts stand in nicely for animal protein. My favorite combination of red quinoa and sprouted lentils makes a terrific stand-in for cooked ground meat in most recipes such as chili, tacos, lasagna, soups and casseroles. I make a batch at the beginning of the week and then draw on it for quick meals.

Stuffed peppers might remind you of grandmother's cooking. I find them infinitely better and more veg-forward than stuffed cabbage. Fat, juicy bell peppers, stuffed with red quinoa and lentils heavily seasoned with fresh mint, red chile flakes and za'atar, a Middle Eastern spice blend consisting of thyme, oregano, sesame and salt, have a new attitude. Or stuff them with the same seasonings and lamb in place of the quinoa and lentils for your meat eaters.

Each brand of za'atar differs slightly. In its place you can use ras el hanout, curry powder, Italian seasoning or even chili powder. Ground sumac lends a tart citrusy flavor - grated lime zest makes a delicious substitute. Each seasoning blend will change the dish, so taste and experiment with the quantity of seasoning. To marry the tomato sauce (more vegetables!) to the filling, simply use a little of the same seasoning blend in the sauce.

At the farmers market, I choose large, evenly shaped bell peppers, in a variety of colors, for stuffing. For a spicy dish, you can substitute with poblano peppers, but beware, things could get hot. Leftovers reheat beautifully.

To turn leftover quinoa and lentils into a meatless taco filling, put it into a small skillet. Stir in enough tomato puree to make a thick, saucy mixture. Season to taste with a generous portion of chile powder and a little salt and hot sauce. Add rinsed, canned black beans and heat through. Serve hot with corn tortillas and top with diced avocado, thinly sliced radish, finely chopped white onion and fresh cilantro leaves.

Red quinoa and lentils

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 12 minutes

Makes: 4 generous cups

I like sprouted lentils here - some say they have a nutritional edge over dried lentils, and they do cook faster and lack most of the gritty texture of ordinary lentils. Look for them in pouches in the dried bean section of the store.

1 cup red or tricolor quinoa, well-rinsed, drained

½ teaspoon salt

1 cup sprouted dried lentils

Put quinoa and salt into a medium saucepan with 3 cups water. Heat to a boil over medium heat. Reduce heat to very low, cover the pan and simmer, 5 minutes. Stir in lentils; simmer, covered, until both quinoa and lentils are tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Drain well. Refrigerate covered up to several days.

Nutrition information per cup: 316 calories, 3 g fat, 0 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 55 g carbohydrates, 2 g sugar, 17 g protein, 303 mg sodium, 12 g fiber

Quinoa and lentil stuffed peppers

Prep: 30 minutes

Cook: 1 hour

Makes: 6 servings

Depending on the size of the peppers, you'll likely have 1 or 2 cups of filling leftover. Save it for another occasion and serve it warm over slices of grilled eggplant or chopped romaine lettuce leaves.

6 large, nicely shaped red, orange or yellow bell peppers (or a combination), about 3 pounds

3 tablespoons olive oil

½ medium red onion, chopped

2 cups cooked red quinoa and lentils, see recipe

1 cup cooked white or brown rice (or more quinoa and lentils)

1/2 cup dark raisins, or chopped ripe apricot, pear or tart apple

¼ cup pine nuts or slivered almonds

2 tablespoons za'atar spice

1 teaspoon each: salt, ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground sumac or grated lime rind

¼ teaspoon each: crushed red pepper flakes, freshly ground black pepper

4 cups baby spinach, roughly chopped (or half of an 8-ounce bag frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, about 1 cup)

3 green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

1 or 2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint

1 jar (18 ounces) tomato sauce

1 Cut tops off peppers about a quarter of the way down the pepper. Use a grapefruit spoon to remove the core and membranes inside. Shake out all the seeds. Put hollowed out peppers and lids into a microwave-safe baking dish. Add ¼ cup water; cover with plastic wrap vented at one corner and microwave on high until crisp-tender, about 6 minutes. Cool. (Refrigerate covered up to 3 days.)

2 Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat; add onion. Cook until golden, about 4 minutes.

3 Stir in quinoa mixture, rice (if using), raisins, pine nuts, 1 tablespoon of the za'atar spice, salt, ½ teaspoon of the cumin, sumac, crushed red pepper and black pepper. Stir in spinach, onions, cilantro and mint.

4 Mix tomato sauce with remaining 1 tablespoon za'atar spice and ½ teaspoon cumin.

5 Heat oven to 375 degrees. Stuff each pepper tightly with a generous portion of the quinoa mixture. Pour tomato sauce into the bottom of a baking dish large enough to hold the peppers snuggly. Stand the stuffed peppers upright in the baking dish. Place the tops of the peppers in place.

6 Bake until peppers are tender, 45 to 50 minutes. Serve with spoonfuls of the tomato sauce.

Nutrition information per serving: 247 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 38 g carbohydrates, 15 g sugar, 8 g protein, 582 mg sodium, 8 g fiber

Variation: Meat and spinach stuffed peppers

Omit the quinoa and lentils from the recipe. Instead, in step 2 reduce oil for browning the onion to 1 tablespoon. Then add 1 pound ground lamb, beef or turkey to the onions and cook until the lamb is golden, about 10 minutes. Proceed with recipe.

MORE COVERAGE

Ultimate Midwest food fan on Coney dogs, fried tacos and the best pork tenderloin sandwich »

Craving: Midwest -- a month of celebrating the region's food and drink »

Food Bowl: Your complete guide to the festival »