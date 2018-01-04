Meatballs, Etc. of Jessup is Now Open

Meatballs, Etc. in Jessup, MD has opened its doors to the Howard County community

(RestaurantNews.com) Meatballs, Etc. is open for business in Jessup, Maryland in the Columbia East Shopping Center. Meatballs, Etc. is a unique, fast casual, build-your-own, fresh Italian concept bringing affordable, delicious cuisine to Howard County.

Michele and Gennaro DiMeo, the founders and owners of Meatballs, Etc., wanted to create a concept that was fast and friendly, serving the finest and freshest ingredients. Meatballs, Etc. offers an experience that allows the guest to be their own chef and create dishes inspired by their favorite Italian flavors. Each guest who dines at Meatballs, Etc. is able to create their own dish from a variety of sauces, toppings and proteins. Meatballs, Etc. also offers chef specialty pastas and a selection of subs, salads, flatbreads and wraps.

Meatballs, Etc. is the sister concept to Squisito Pizza & Pasta which has been thriving in Maryland for over 30 years. Both concepts serve fresh, traditional family recipes and made to order dishes with an inviting ambiance. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. is the franchisor for both Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc.

Meatballs, Etc. is a unique franchise opportunity in the fast casual marketplace. With a proven and easy to operate business model, authentic recipes, inviting atmosphere and multiple revenue streams, it is a win-win concept. Meatballs, Etc. has aggressive expansion plans beginning across the Eastern seaboard with future goals nationwide.

“Both Gennaro and I have been working diligently on our newest addition to the family, Meatballs, Etc. We are excited to expand into Howard County and bring Meatballs to Columbia East. We took our Squisito Recipe for Success and created our “Build your own” Italian concept to expand our corporate and franchise portfolio; And serving Of Course everyone’s favorite Italian Staple, the meatball! We are looking forward to a successful year of growth within our group and supporting our local communities” said Michele DiMeo, President of Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Meatballs, Etc. is a concept with strong core values- delicious, fresh, traditional Italian food, incredible customer service and a dedication to give back to the community. Meatballs, Etc. strives to be involved in its local neighborhood through “Meatball Nights”, good grades programs, donations, sponsorships and fundraisers. There are endless possibilities for the community to be supported by Meatballs, Etc.. For more information about community involvement with Meatballs head to http://www.meatballs-etc.com/our-community.html.

Meatballs, Etc. was born into an authentic Italian family and stands apart from the rest of the competition with traditional, family recipes. Everything is made in house from proprietary sauces to each individual meatball allowing Meatballs, Etc. to offer high quality, delicious Italian cuisine at affordable prices. Offering an extensive menu in addition to the build-your-own style, Meatballs, Etc. has something for everyone.

Meatballs, Etc. of Jessup will be holding a formal grand opening celebration in the near future. Hours of operation are Sun-Thurs 11am-9:30pm and Fri/Sat 11am-10pm. We are located in the Columbia East Shopping Center at 7351 Assateague Drive Jessup, MD 20794. To reach the store directly, call (410) 904-5626.

About Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc.

Squisito® Franchise Enterprises, Inc., based in Maryland, is the principle franchisor of the Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. franchise opportunities. The Italian word “Squisito,” translated into English as “exquisite,” is a guiding principle applied to all facets of the Squisito franchise dining experience. Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc. combines delicious cuisine, fresh ingredients, fast casual ordering systems and an open-style kitchen in order to allow guests to experience the Italian traditions first hand.

Squisito Franchise Enterprises, Inc.’s new franchise concept, Meatballs, Etc., is a create-your-own dining experience in a fast casual restaurant. Guests have the opportunity to be their own chef by customizing their entrée. They can begin with everyone’s favorite staple the famous “Italian meatball”, and from there add fresh ingredients, sauces and toppings.

Learn more about the fast casual Italian franchise opportunities with Squisito Pizza & Pasta and Meatballs, Etc. at www.meatballsetcfranchise.com or www.squisitofranchise.com.

