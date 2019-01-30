Meat the new restaurant: Now it's El Che Steakhouse & Bar

In a move that few customers will notice, but that will help spotlight the restaurant in online searches, John Manion’s 2-year-old El Che Bar (845 W. Washington Blvd.) will henceforth be known as El Che Steakhouse & Bar.

The change, Manion said, acknowledges what the restaurant has become. El Che Bar opened as a Brazilian-focused restaurant offering a wide range of fire-grilled proteins, but it became obvious that, for the majority of its guests, meat was what was for dinner.

“As time went on, and this has been true of every restaurant I’ve been associated with, your customers define who you are,” Manion said. “And after 2 1/2 years, we’ve attracted more and more of a carnivorous clientele. It’s apparent that this is who we are.”

The physical menu has been changed gradually, placing the meat cuts in the center of the page. “But we’ve changed nothing in terms of what the food is,” Manion said.

Not coincidentally, since the name change, Manion’s restaurant is more likely to pop up in internet searches for Chicago steakhouses.

There’s no new restaurant sign to signal the name change, but there will be.

“The same guy who built our grill is building the sign,” Manion said, “and it’s an artistic endeavor.”

(Translation: It’s going to take a little time.)

