Meal Deals on Wheels: Bavarian Inn Rolls out Its New Food Truck

Frankenmuth, MI (RestaurantNews.com) Starting Thursday, visitors to Michigan’s “Little Bavaria” can get their fix of traditional treats on the go as the Bavarian Inn Restaurant introduces its new mobile eatery, the “Cluck Truck,” just in time for the busy tourist season.

The “Cluck Truck” menu features snacks, sandwiches, entrees, and sweets reflecting some of the Bavarian Inn’s customer favorites, including a Bavarian Pretzel with Sweet German Mustard Sauce, Flatbread Pretzel Sandwiches, Hausmade Smoked Sausages, Frankenmuth® Chicken, Potato Cheese Puffs, Buttered Noodles, Homemade Baked Goods and more! Visitors can also quaff their thirst with a frosty Bavarian Inn Draft Root Beer.

“Our catering division has been growing substantially and the Bavarian Inn Cluck Truck will be an additional way we can serve our guests outside our traditional buildings. We have been researching food trucks for a couple of years and thought launching a food truck was a fun way to celebrate Bavarian Inn Restaurant’s 130th Anniversary,” said Amy Zehnder Grossi, Bavarian Inn Restaurant General Manager.

She added that the restaurant team is always looking for ways to do something different for off-site caterings and private parties and the food truck offers a unique and fun option.

The “Cluck Truck” will be making its debut at the Firkin Food Truck Festival on Thursday, Aug. 30 at the Frankenmuth Credit Union Event Center in Birch Run. After that, it will be on the scene throughout the season around Frankenmuth and at a variety of Michigan festivals and other events.

About Bavarian Inn Restaurant

Celebrating 130 years of service in 2018, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William “Tiny” Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it’s the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan’s greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn Restaurant. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

