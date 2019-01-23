McDonald's will give you a free side of bacon for one hour next week

McDonald’s announced plans earlier this month to bacon-ize three of its classic menu items: Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 30, the Golden Arches plans to add bacon and offer the Big Mac Bacon, Quarter Pounder Bacon and Cheesy Bacon Fries.

To promote the limited-time menu, McDonald’s plans to host a “Bacon Hour” on Tuesday, Jan. 29, the day before the menu debuts. For one hour, from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, the fast-food restaurant chain will offer all customers a free side — two pieces — of its new thick-cut, applewood-smoked bacon with the purchase of anything on the menu.

They really mean everything, according to the press release, including McFlurries (assuming the machine works), salads, Sprite and everything else. There’s a limit of one side of bacon per customer, and the deal is only available at participating locations.

So if you want some free McDonald’s bacon, set your clocks. Otherwise, you’ll have to settle for the Cheesy Bacon Fries.

McDonald’s Bacon Hour

4 p.m. — 5 p.m. Tuesday

Participating locations at McDonald’s across the U.S.

mcdonalds.com

