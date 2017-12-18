McDonald's McVegan burger becomes permanent menu item in Finland and Sweden

McDonald's just made it a whole lot easier for plant-based patrons to indulge in fast food. The brand recently expanded its permanent menu offerings with the new McVegan burger - a 100 percent vegetable-based hamburger featuring soybean steak topped with vegan "McFeast Sauce," tomato, lettuce, and pickles.

Here's the catch: Right now, the McVegan burger is only available in Sweden and Finland. The move is a result of a successful seven-week test run in Tampere - Finland's second largest city, located a few hours north of Helsinki. No plans to bring the product to additional countries have been announced, and the decision likely lies in the hands of each specific market.

In a statement to The Daily Meal, a McDonald's spokesperson said: "McDonalds is continually working on ideas to evolve the menu. Following consumer trends and expectations, the markets locally decide and test which products are more relevant and interesting for their local consumers. Many different combinations are possible at McDonald's restaurants across the globe and the launch of McVegan is another local example."

While it's currently unclear whether or not the McVegan will grace menus elsewhere, meat-abstainers stateside can get their vegetable on at America's best vegan restaurants.

