You could nibble your holiday cookies the old-fashioned way this season, or you could go to McDonald’s and drink them. The fast-food giant is introducing the McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte, its first seasonal beverage since 2013. And if you need another sweet treat, the chain is bringing back McCafé Donut Sticks, but with a new twist: a chocolate dipping sauce.

The McCafé Cinnamon Cookie Latte is made with cinnamon, milk and freshly brewed, 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified espresso, topped off with a sprinkle of cinnamon. The new drink will be available hot or iced all day long beginning Nov. 6 and running through the holiday season. A small Cinnamon Cookie Latte is $2 and comes served in a new winter-themed holiday cup.

It’s been a while since the Golden Arches has stirred up a seasonal drink. According to Nation’s Restaurant News, the last seasonal beverage featured on the McCafé menu was the White Chocolate Mocha in 2013.

If pairing a cookie-in-a-cup beverage with a cheeseburger seems wrong, take heart. McDonald’s is also bringing back McCafé Donut Sticks, prepared throughout the morning and served during breakfast hours. The sweet pastry sticks are sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and served warm. They come by the dozen or the half-dozen.

The donut sticks first were introduced earlier in 2019, but now they’re getting jazzed up with the addition of a chocolate dipping sauce. If you want to try the new items, make sure and get to a McDonald’s before the holiday season is over. The chain often tries new items (like the blueberry McGriddles tested recently in Washington, D.C.), but not everything on the menu earns a permanent home there. For proof, check out these McDonald’s menu items you’ll never see again.