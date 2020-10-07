McDonald’s Sweetens Up Breakfast with New Nationwide McCafé Bakery Lineup

For the first time in eight years, new baked goods join McDonald’s iconic core menu: Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Wake up and smell the…cinnamon rolls! For nearly five decades, McDonald’s has been the leader in providing quick, delicious and savory breakfast options to our customers. And today, we’re sharing some sweet news to give fans even more ways to experience the breakfast they love at McDonald’s with our new McCafé Bakery lineup.

Beginning Wednesday, October 28, customers can enjoy a new Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin or Cinnamon Roll at breakfast time (or break time…or lunch time…or coffee time…or me time, or…anytime, really). Each new menu item will be available all day at participating restaurants nationwide, because you never know when that sweet craving will hit.

Apple Fritter : A classic fritter made with cinnamon and apples, this hand-held treat is fried to a golden brown and drizzled with a sweet glaze icing. Are we saying you should dip yours into your morning coffee? No way… Ok, fine, we definitely are.

Blueberry Muffin : Our new recipe is baked with real blueberries and topped with a streusel crumb topping, making for a crave worthy soft & fluffy muffin. Feeling "blue" all day never tasted so good.

Cinnamon Roll: Loaded with cinnamon layered between buttery, flaky pastry dough that is drizzled with a delicious cream cheese icing. Served warm, the aroma alone sparks a craving for the next decadent bite…talk about a reason to roll out of bed.

These craveable options will be offered alongside our beloved McCafé cookies and pies, marking the first addition of bakery items to McDonald’s core menu in over eight years.

“McDonald’s has been famous for our savory breakfast menu for almost fifty years,” said Linda VanGosen, Vice President, Brand and Menu Strategy, McDonald’s USA. “We’re continuing our breakfast innovation by adding tasty new sweet options with our new McCafé Bakery lineup. We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day.”

Our breakfast story began with the now-legendary Egg McMuffin in 1971. Over the years, we’ve continued to evolve our breakfast menu for our customers by introducing breakfast burritos in 1991, McGriddles in 2003 and committing in 2015 to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs by 2025. And now, we’re continuing the legacy with our addition of the Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin and Cinnamon Roll.

Throughout this breakfast innovation, our food items have always been complemented by the most important of beverages: coffee. McCafé officially debuted in 2009 with our Premium Roast Coffee, and we’re proud to serve 100% sustainably sourced ground and whole bean coffee at restaurants throughout the U.S. Additionally, as coffee tastes have expanded, so have our options which now include espresso beverages, café quality frappé beverages and bakery items such as McCafé cookies, pies and our limited-time Donut Sticks.**

We can’t wait for customers to get a taste of our new McCafé Bakery lineup, all available in restaurants via carry-out, at the Drive Thru or through McDelivery.

*Includes ground and whole bean coffee sourced for all McDonald’s restaurants in the U.S. except Hawaii.

**Not currently available in U.S. restaurants

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

About McCafé USA

McCafé coffees including lattes, cappuccinos and mochas were added to the U.S. national menu in 2009, and quickly expanded to include blended ice frappés and smoothies as well as limited-time seasonal offerings. Since 2017, we’ve evolved the McCafé menu to offer delicious options more than ever before, including espresso beverages like Americanos, café quality frappé beverages and bakery items such as our pies, cookies and limited-time McCafé Donut Sticks. We’ve also made McCafé more convenient and accessible, introducing McDelivery, mobile order and pay and McCafé retail lines. In 2019, a renewed commitment to McCafé features refreshed branding to celebrate ten years of giving customers the cup of goodness they deserve. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook www.facebook.com/McDonaldsUS/ .

