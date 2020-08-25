McDonald’s Bringing First-Ever Spicy Spin to Classic Fan Favorite This September

Spicy Chicken McNuggets® and Mighty Hot Sauce hitting U.S. menus this fall, along with new McFlurry® flavor to help customers cool off

Chicago, IL ( RestaurantNews.com ) We know spice is in the eye of the beholder…or in this case, the taste buds. One person’s taste-bud-singeing swelter is another’s “you call that spicy?” That’s why we’re excited to announce a pair of menu innovations arriving to U.S. restaurants this fall to please our spice-seeking customers: Spicy Chicken McNuggets and Mighty Hot Sauce. Both will be available September 16 for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide.

Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are joining our classic McNugget line up, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite.

For those who care to dial up the heat, we’ve crafted our new Mighty Hot Sauce, boasting a powerful blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis. The new dipping sauce is both our first new sauce innovation since 2017 and the hottest one available at McDonald’s. Trust us – you’re going to want to take a dip.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983,” said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. “As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options.”

Spicy heat, meet cool and sweet.

To give fans the sweet, cool relief they might need after experiencing the Spicy Chicken McNuggets heat, we’re introducing the new Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry®. This delicious treat features vanilla soft-serve, caramel topping and Chips Ahoy!® cookie pieces blended throughout. The Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry® will be available in Snack and Regular sizes for a limited time at participating U.S. restaurants nationwide beginning September 16.

Of course, fans can also treat themselves to a delicious moment with a McFlurry® year-round in McDonald’s two classic flavors: OREO® and M&M’S®.

We’re always listening to our customers and are thrilled to bring them delicious twists on two beloved classics this September with the release of our Spicy Chicken McNuggets with Mighty Hot Sauce and Chips Ahoy!® McFlurry®, all available through Drive Thru and McDelivery .

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com , or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds .

About McDonald’s USA’s Chicken McNugget Quality

McDonald’s USA, LLC, is committed to serving our customers chicken offerings that meet our high-quality standards. In July 2016, we reached our commitment to serve chicken not treated with antibiotics important to human medicine* a year ahead of schedule. In August 2016, we removed all artificial preservatives, colors or flavors from our Chicken McNuggets.

*Farmers still use Ionophores, a class of antibiotic that is not important to human medicine, to keep chickens healthy.

The post McDonald's Bringing First-Ever Spicy Spin to Classic Fan Favorite This September first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.