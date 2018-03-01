McAllen’s Alvie Britton Honored as Cowboy Chicken Franchisee of the Year

Local Restaurant Owner Recognized at Annual CowCon Conference

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken, known for its wood-fired rotisserie chicken and handmade side dishes, held its annual “CowCon” restaurant conference from Feb. 27-28 in Fort Worth and selected McAllen restaurant owner Alvie Britton for its coveted Franchisee of the Year award.

“Cowboy Chicken’s success is due in very large part to the tireless work done by excellent partners like Alvie, who ensures that our McAllen locations uphold our company’s high standards,” says Sean Kennedy, Cowboy Chicken’s president and CEO. “We’re excited to be able to recognize Alvie’s dedication to our values and his immeasurable contribution to our brand’s success in his community.”

Britton was honored for his restaurants’ sales performance, survey and evaluation scores, community involvement and consistency in compliance with company standards. As the owner and operator of both McAllen locations, Britton has been a leader in sales competitions for the last two years while also being an active member of his local chamber of commerce, restaurant association and Rotary Club. Britton is also a respected employer who is constantly searching for ways to give back to his team.

Britton owns the Cowboy Chicken at 1020 West Nolana Ave. in McAllen, as well as the recently opened Palms Crossing location at 3400 West Expressway 83. He also has plans to open more Cowboy Chicken restaurants in the coming year.

Cowboy Chicken serves all-natural, hormone-free rotisserie chickens that are hand-seasoned in store, marinated for 24 hours and then slowly roasted for two hours over a real wood-burning fire. Other dishes include signature sour cream tomatillo chicken enchiladas, abundant scratch-made sides such as Twice Baked Potaters , Baked Mac & Cheese, Ranchero Beans and seasonal cobblers baked in-house daily. Cowboy Chicken’s hearty and healthy dishes are available during lunch and dinner for dine-in, take out, catering and delivery.

About Cowboy Chicken

Founded in Dallas in 1981, Cowboy Chicken is a fast casual restaurant chain specializing in real wood-fired rotisserie chicken. The brand has been included in Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list every year since 2012 and in 2017 won the Emerging Chain of the Year award from Restaurant Business and was named one of the Top 25 Most Loved Brands by Foodable. Forbes magazine also chose Cowboy Chicken as one “Hot Restaurant Chain to Buy into Now.” Cowboy Chicken is currently seeking qualified franchisees to help build the brand in select markets across the U.S. For more information, visit www.cowboychicken.com or contact Kathy Davidson at kdavidson@cowboychicken.com.